Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,407 in the last 365 days.

Enerflex Ltd. to Report Its Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Results on March 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, plans to release its financial results and operating highlights for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The results will be communicated by news release and will be available on the Company's website at www.enerflex.com and under the Company's SEDAR and EDGAR profiles at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively.

Investors, analysts, members of the media, and other interested parties, are invited to participate in a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (MST), where members of senior management will discuss the Company's results. A question-and-answer period will follow.

To participate, register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3b2af9006a524ef58f3b0f13f26b24e8. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to enter the call. The audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section or can be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/38btwgd9.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. Enerflex is a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions, delivering natural gas processing, compression, power generation, refrigeration, cryogenic, and produced water solutions.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates, and joint ventures, operate in more than 100 locations in: Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Kuwait, India, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFXT". For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media enquiries, contact:

Marc Rossiter Sanjay Bishnoi Stefan Ali
President &
Chief Executive Officer		 Senior Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer		 Vice President,
Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel: (403) 387-6325 Tel: (403) 236-6857 Tel: (403) 717-4953

Primary Logo

You just read:

Enerflex Ltd. to Report Its Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Results on March 1, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.