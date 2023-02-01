Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,401 in the last 365 days.

Meritage Homes closes out 2022 with record fourth quarter results including a 29% increase in home closings, a 32% increase in home closing revenue and $7.09 of diluted EPS

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, today announced fourth quarter and full year results for the periods ended December 31, 2022.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2022       2021     % Chg     2022       2021     % Chg
Homes closed (units)   4,540       3,526     29 %     14,106       12,801     10 %
Home closing revenue $ 1,984,063     $ 1,498,813     32 %   $ 6,207,498     $ 5,094,873     22 %
Average sales price - closings $ 437     $ 425     3 %   $ 440     $ 398     11 %
Home orders (units)   1,808       3,367     (46 )%     11,759       13,808     (15 )%
Home order value $ 703,706     $ 1,459,060     (52 )%   $ 5,255,600     $ 5,796,813     (9 )%
Average sales price - orders $ 389     $ 433     (10 )%   $ 447     $ 420     6 %
Ending backlog (units)               3,332       5,679     (41 )%
Ending backlog value             $ 1,524,775     $ 2,516,164     (39 )%
Average sales price - backlog             $ 458     $ 443     3 %
Earnings before income taxes $ 342,249     $ 311,497     10 %   $ 1,289,318     $ 954,834     35 %
Net earnings $ 262,365     $ 237,460     10 %   $ 992,192     $ 737,444     35 %
Diluted EPS $ 7.09     $ 6.25     13 %   $ 26.74     $ 19.29     39 %
                                           

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
"As a result of the Meritage team's dedication and exceptional execution, we finished the year strong, delivering 29% more homes and 32% higher home closing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to prior year. However, ongoing economic uncertainty continued to impact buyer psychology and undermine housing demand this quarter, generating a 46% decrease in fourth quarter orders," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes.

"Our closings of 4,540 homes this quarter drove our $2.0 billion fourth quarter 2022 home closing revenue," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. "Combined with our home closing gross margin of 25.2% and our SG&A leverage of 8.4%, we generated a 13% year-over-year increase in our diluted EPS from $6.25 to $7.09 this quarter. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted fourth quarter 2022 home closing gross margin was 25.7% compared to 29.2% in 2021."

"The fourth quarter 2022 sales orders of 1,808 homes were 46% lower than prior year primarily due to elevated cancellations. The cancellation rate was 39% this quarter as we proactively and aggressively validated every home in our backlog to ensure we are entering 2023 only with buyers committed to close and re-deploying available homes back to the sales team. Quarterly gross sales orders declined a more moderate 22% year-over-year. Our fourth quarter 2022 average absorption pace was 2.2 per month, which was down from 4.5 per month in the fourth quarter of 2021, but gross sales pace was 3.6 per month—at our 3-4 monthly target, affirming that buyer demand is present at the right price in today's market," Mr. Lord continued. "While we are focused on prioritizing pace over price, we let our spec inventory in production reach near-completion before we reset pricing for our supply of available inventory, which coincided with us closing a large portion of our backlog."

"Although favorable demographics and the low supply of new and resale housing inventory should drive long-term demand, we believe they were overshadowed by the macroeconomic factors that drove the slower orders this quarter," said Mr. Lord. "Looking into 2023, we are starting the new year on the right foot. We believe we have the right level of completed and near-completed homes to sell in nearly all of our stores and we are working to find the market clearing price to get back to our target absorption pace of 3-4 net sales per month. As our strategy is centered on affordable, move-in ready product, we believe we can continue to capture market share over the coming year."

"We remain focused on balance sheet discipline, ending the year with over $860 million in cash. While increasing our liquidity, we grew our community count 5% year-over-year to 271 active communities at December 31, 2022, and we expect to continue to open new stores throughout the year and return to our 300 community target over the next several quarters. In the fourth quarter, we continued rightsizing our land positions and did not add any new lots under control while terminating underperforming land deals totaling roughly 3,700 lots with a corresponding $4.2 million in walk-away charges. We spent $351 million on land acquisition and development this quarter, bringing our full year total spend to $1.5 billion," said Mr. Lord. "We had nothing drawn under our credit facility and our net debt-to-capital was just 6.8% at December 31, 2022."

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

  • Total sales orders of 1,808 homes for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 46% lower than prior year despite a 10% year-over-year increase in average community count. The average absorption pace decreased 51% to 2.2 per month from 4.5 in the prior year primarily due to an elevated cancellation rate of 39% this quarter. Gross sales orders of 2,979 homes declined 22% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Entry-level represented 89% of fourth quarter 2022 orders, compared to 82% in the prior year. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders decreased 10% year-over-year to $389,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased 8% sequentially from $422,000 in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The 32% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to 29% greater home closing volume and 3% higher ASPs on closings compared to prior year.
  • The 380 bps deterioration in fourth quarter 2022 home closing gross margin to 25.2% from 29.0% a year ago was the result of greater incentives and higher direct costs as well as several nonrecurring items, including $10.9 million in warranty adjustments related to two specific cases and $4.2 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges, which were partially offset by $5.4 million in retroactive vendor rebates. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $2.5 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges. Excluding these nonrecurring items, adjusted fourth quarter 2022 home closing gross margin of 25.7% compared to adjusted fourth quarter 2021 home closing gross margin of 29.2%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were 8.4% of fourth quarter 2022 home closing revenue, a slight improvement over 8.5% in the prior year resulting from greater leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing revenue, which was partially offset by higher commissions and advertising costs that reflect our response to the current sales environment. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 included a one-time exit payment of $3.6 million to an executive and $1.4 million of equity expense related to a change in the Company's retirement plan.
  • The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 23.3% in 2022 compared to 23.8% in 2021. The 2022 rate benefited from earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes under the Internal Revenue Code new energy-efficient homes credit from the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") enacted in August 2022. The 2021 rate similarly benefited from the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act passed in December 2019 ("2019 Act").
  • Net earnings were $262.4 million ($7.09 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 10% increase over $237.5 million ($6.25 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2021. Strong earnings growth primarily reflected higher home closing volume, which combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter, led to a 13% year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

  • Total sales orders of 11,759 homes for the full year 2022 decreased 15% over prior year despite a 23% year-over-year increase in average community count. The full year 2022 average absorption pace declined 29%, primarily due to elevated cancellations in the second half of the year.
  • Home closing revenue increased 22% for the full year 2022 to $6.2 billion due to 11% higher ASPs on closings and 10% greater home closing volume.
  • The 80 bps improvement for home closing gross margin for the full year 2022 to 28.6% from 27.8% was primarily due to higher margins in the first half of the year and better leveraging of fixed costs on greater home closing revenue, which more than offset rising material and labor costs as well as higher incentives in the second half of the year. The full year 2022 home closing gross margin included nonrecurring items related to $15.8 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges and $10.9 million in warranty adjustments, which were partially offset by $5.4 million of retroactive vendor rebates. The full year 2021 home closing gross margin included $4.5 million in terminated land deal walk-away charges; there were no warranty adjustments or retroactive vendor rebates in the prior year.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue improved 90 bps year-over-year to 8.3% from 9.2% in 2021, due to greater leverage of overhead expenses on higher home closing revenue and lower full year commissions and advertising costs as a percentage of home closing revenue. In addition, full year 2021 included a one-time exit payment of $3.6 million to an executive and $1.4 million of equity expense related to a change in the Company's retirement plan.
  • In 2021, we recognized a loss on the early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of our 7.00% senior notes due 2022. There were no such transactions in 2022.
  • The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 was 23.0%, compared to 22.8% for the full year 2021. Tax credits were earned on qualifying energy-efficient homes in the current year under the 2022 IRA and in the prior year under the 2019 Act.
  • Net earnings were $992.2 million ($26.74 per diluted share) for the full year 2022, a 35% increase over $737.4 million ($19.29 per diluted share) for the full year 2021, primarily reflecting pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in 2022, as well as a lower outstanding share count in 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022 totaled $861.6 million, compared to $618.3 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of reduced spend on land, development and home inventory. Real estate assets increased from $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.4 billion at December 31, 2022.
  • A total of approximately 63,000 lots were owned or controlled as of December 31, 2022 compared to approximately 75,000 total lots at December 31, 2021.
  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 22.6% and 6.8%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, which compared to 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
  • The Company repurchased 1,166,040 shares of stock, or 3.1% of the outstanding balance as of the beginning of the year, for a total of $109.3 million during the full year 2022. There were no share repurchases during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2022, $244.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program.

CONFERENCE CALL
Management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The call will be webcast live with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on February 2, 2023 and extending through February 16, 2023, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended December 31,
      2022       2021     Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 1,984,063     $ 1,498,813     $ 485,250     32 %
  Land closing revenue   7,328       12       7,316     N/M  
  Total closing revenue   1,991,391       1,498,825       492,566     33 %
  Cost of home closings   (1,484,071 )     (1,064,068 )     (420,003 )   39 %
  Cost of land closings   (7,600 )     (2,074 )     (5,526 )   266 %
  Total cost of closings   (1,491,671 )     (1,066,142 )     (425,529 )   40 %
  Home closing gross profit   499,992       434,745       65,247     15 %
  Land closing gross loss   (272 )     (2,062 )     1,790     (87 )%
  Total closing gross profit   499,720       432,683       67,037     15 %
Financial Services:                
  Revenue   7,357       5,583       1,774     32 %
  Expense   (3,236 )     (2,336 )     (900 )   39 %
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net   1,918       2,188       (270 )   (12 )%
  Financial services profit   6,039       5,435       604     11 %
Commissions and other sales costs   (110,459 )     (74,818 )     (35,641 )   48 %
General and administrative expenses   (56,614 )     (53,152 )     (3,462 )   7 %
Interest expense         (72 )     72     N/M  
Other income, net   3,563       1,421       2,142     151 %
Earnings before income taxes   342,249       311,497       30,752     10 %
Provision for income taxes   (79,884 )     (74,037 )     (5,847 )   8 %
Net earnings $ 262,365     $ 237,460     $ 24,905     10 %
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or shares   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 7.17     $ 6.36     $ 0.81     13 %
  Weighted average shares outstanding   36,571       37,334       (763 )   (2 )%
  Diluted                
  Earnings per common share $ 7.09     $ 6.25     $ 0.84     13 %
  Weighted average shares outstanding   37,009       37,993       (984 )   (3 )%
                             

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2022       2021     Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 6,207,498     $ 5,094,873     $ 1,112,625     22 %
  Land closing revenue   61,229       25,237       35,992     143 %
  Total closing revenue   6,268,727       5,120,110       1,148,617     22 %
  Cost of home closings   (4,434,480 )     (3,676,496 )     (757,984 )   21 %
  Cost of land closings   (49,646 )     (26,320 )     (23,326 )   89 %
  Total cost of closings   (4,484,126 )     (3,702,816 )     (781,310 )   21 %
  Home closing gross profit   1,773,018       1,418,377       354,641     25 %
  Land closing gross profit/(loss)   11,583       (1,083 )     12,666     (1,170 )%
  Total closing gross profit   1,784,601       1,417,294       367,307     26 %
Financial Services:                
  Revenue   23,476       21,207       2,269     11 %
  Expense   (11,133 )     (9,182 )     (1,951 )   21 %
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net   5,951       6,009       (58 )   (1 )%
  Financial services profit   18,294       18,034       260     1 %
Commissions and other sales costs   (323,266 )     (285,403 )     (37,863 )   13 %
General and administrative expenses   (192,984 )     (181,449 )     (11,535 )   6 %
Interest expense   (41 )     (318 )     277     (87 )%
Other income, net   2,714       4,864       (2,150 )   (44 )%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt         (18,188 )     18,188     N/A  
Earnings before income taxes   1,289,318       954,834       334,484     35 %
Provision for income taxes   (297,126 )     (217,390 )     (79,736 )   37 %
Net earnings $ 992,192     $ 737,444     $ 254,748     35 %
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or shares   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 27.04     $ 19.61     $ 7.43     38 %
  Weighted average shares outstanding   36,694       37,610       (916 )   (2 )%
  Diluted                
  Earnings per common share $ 26.74     $ 19.29     $ 7.45     39 %
  Weighted average shares outstanding   37,101       38,233       (1,132 )   (3 )%
                               

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(unaudited)

    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 861,561     $ 618,335  
Other receivables     215,019       147,548  
Real estate (1)     4,358,263       3,734,408  
Real estate not owned           8,011  
Deposits on real estate under option or contract     76,729       90,679  
Investments in unconsolidated entities     11,753       5,764  
Property and equipment, net     38,635       37,340  
Deferred tax assets, net     45,452       40,672  
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill     164,689       124,776  
Total assets   $ 5,772,101     $ 4,807,533  
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 273,267     $ 216,009  
Accrued liabilities     360,615       337,277  
Home sale deposits     37,961       42,610  
Liabilities related to real estate not owned           7,210  
Loans payable and other borrowings     7,057       17,552  
Senior notes, net     1,143,590       1,142,486  
Total liabilities     1,822,490       1,763,144  
Stockholders' Equity:        
Preferred stock            
Common stock     366       373  
Additional paid-in capital     327,878       414,841  
Retained earnings     3,621,367       2,629,175  
Total stockholders’ equity     3,949,611       3,044,389  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,772,101     $ 4,807,533  
(1) Real estate – Allocated costs:        
Homes under contract under construction     822,428     $ 1,039,822  
Unsold homes, completed and under construction     1,155,543       484,999  
Model homes     97,198       81,049  
Finished home sites and home sites under development     2,283,094       2,128,538  
Total real estate   $ 4,358,263     $ 3,734,408  
                 


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands)
(unaudited)

    Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net earnings   $ 992,192     $ 737,444  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     24,748       26,245  
Stock-based compensation     22,333       20,069  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt           18,188  
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities     (6,093 )     (4,657 )
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities     5,900       4,951  
Other     10,863       (2,911 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Increase in real estate     (624,522 )     (948,055 )
Decrease/(increase) in deposits on real estate under option or contract     10,463       (31,946 )
Increase receivables, prepaids and other assets     (102,950 )     (65,114 )
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities     76,985       76,158  
(Decrease)/increase in home sale deposits     (4,649 )     17,536  
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities     405,270       (152,092 )
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Investments in unconsolidated entities     (5,796 )     (1,708 )
Purchases of property and equipment     (26,971 )     (25,664 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment     481       551  
Maturities/sales of investments and securities     1,032       2,795  
Payments to purchase investments and securities     (1,032 )     (2,795 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (32,286 )     (26,821 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings     (20,455 )     (13,589 )
Repayment of senior notes           (317,690 )
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes           450,000  
Payment of debt issuance costs           (6,102 )
Repurchase of shares     (109,303 )     (60,992 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities     (129,758 )     51,627  
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     243,226       (127,286 )
Beginning cash and cash equivalents     618,335       745,621  
Ending cash and cash equivalents   $ 861,561     $ 618,335  
                 


Supplemental Information (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Depreciation and amortization $ 7,203     $ 6,353     $ 24,748     $ 26,245  
               
Summary of Capitalized Interest:              
Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 62,090     $ 57,293     $ 56,253     $ 58,940  
Interest incurred   15,036       15,211       60,599       62,836  
Interest expensed         (72 )     (41 )     (318 )
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings   (16,957 )     (16,179 )     (56,642 )     (65,205 )
Capitalized interest, end of period $ 60,169     $ 56,253     $ 60,169     $ 56,253  


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

This press release and management’s comments and discussion about our operating results included in this press release reflect certain adjustments, including home closing gross profit, home closing gross margin, and debt-to-capital ratios. These are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operating results and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. We encourage investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing to our non-GAAP financial measures.

    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
Home closing gross profit   $ 499,992     $ 434,745     $ 1,773,018     $ 1,418,377  
Home closing gross margin     25.2 %     29.0 %     28.6 %     27.8 %
                 
Add: Write-off of terminated land deals     4,203       2,453       15,811       4,478  
Add: Warranty adjustments     10,916             10,916        
Less: Retroactive vendor rebates     (5,446 )           (5,446 )      
Adjusted home closing gross profit   $ 509,665     $ 437,198     $ 1,794,299     $ 1,422,855  
Adjusted home closing gross margin     25.7 %     29.2 %     28.9 %     27.9 %


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information, continued (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

    December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		        
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings   $ 1,150,647     $ 1,160,038          
Stockholders' equity     3,949,611       3,044,389          
Total capital     5,100,258       4,204,427          
Debt-to-capital     22.6 %     27.6 %        
                 
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings   $ 1,150,647     $ 1,160,038          
Less: cash and cash equivalents     (861,561 )     (618,335 )        
Net debt     289,086       541,703          
Stockholders’ equity     3,949,611       3,044,389          
Total net capital   $ 4,238,697     $ 3,586,092          
Net debt-to-capital     6.8 %     15.1 %        


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
Arizona   601   $ 250,048     760   $ 305,296  
California   413     289,379     352     228,774  
Colorado   203     123,153     166     96,091  
West Region   1,217     662,580     1,278     630,161  
Texas   1,417     565,630     1,036     395,253  
Central Region   1,417     565,630     1,036     395,253  
Florida   775     302,949     417     159,707  
Georgia   315     137,262     191     80,262  
North Carolina   425     174,754     390     156,721  
South Carolina   204     61,557     119     41,626  
Tennessee   187     79,331     95     35,083  
East Region   1,906     755,853     1,212     473,399  
Total   4,540   $ 1,984,063     3,526   $ 1,498,813  
                 
Homes Ordered:                
Arizona   198   $ 61,632     559   $ 238,663  
California   246     153,997     242     168,688  
Colorado   18     7,853     193     112,344  
West Region   462     223,482     994     519,695  
Texas   614     208,309     1,127     452,712  
Central Region   614     208,309     1,127     452,712  
Florida   252     106,688     500     190,426  
Georgia   117     44,116     161     70,017  
North Carolina   182     64,046     345     140,339  
South Carolina   94     24,049     126     42,247  
Tennessee   87     33,016     114     43,624  
East Region   732     271,915     1,246     486,653  
Total   1,808   $ 703,706     3,367   $ 1,459,060  
                         

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
Arizona   2,200   $ 937,575     2,183   $ 802,401  
California   1,265     887,292     1,242     776,528  
Colorado   627     377,242     630     335,490  
West Region   4,092     2,202,109     4,055     1,914,419  
Texas   4,556     1,835,498     4,165     1,500,682  
Central Region   4,556     1,835,498     4,165     1,500,682  
Florida   2,076     806,769     1,663     600,554  
Georgia   738     328,031     647     249,882  
North Carolina   1,421     590,729     1,390     528,840  
South Carolina   604     194,412     377     129,367  
Tennessee   619     249,950     504     171,129  
East Region   5,458     2,169,891     4,581     1,679,772  
Total   14,106   $ 6,207,498     12,801   $ 5,094,873  
                 
Homes Ordered:                
Arizona   1,540   $ 656,263     2,335   $ 951,730  
California   1,134     796,935     1,191     773,166  
Colorado   424     256,958     750     429,499  
West Region   3,098     1,710,156     4,276     2,154,395  
Texas   3,641     1,501,591     4,413     1,700,744  
Central Region   3,641     1,501,591     4,413     1,700,744  
Florida   2,040     830,897     1,981     738,132  
Georgia   737     324,126     694     283,649  
North Carolina   1,197     503,664     1,501     591,193  
South Carolina   529     170,149     390     132,779  
Tennessee   517     215,017     553     195,921  
East Region   5,020     2,043,853     5,119     1,941,674  
Total   11,759   $ 5,255,600     13,808   $ 5,796,813  
                 
Order Backlog:                
Arizona   485   $ 206,136     1,145   $ 493,575  
California   262     177,954     393     271,383  
Colorado   125     75,783     328     198,832  
West Region   872     459,873     1,866     963,790  
Texas   963     425,371     1,878     772,871  
Central Region   963     425,371     1,878     772,871  
Florida   832     371,505     868     352,584  
Georgia   202     84,575     203     91,781  
North Carolina   341     135,528     565     225,854  
South Carolina   58     19,198     133     44,673  
Tennessee   64     28,725     166     64,611  
East Region   1,497     639,531     1,935     779,503  
Total   3,332   $ 1,524,775     5,679   $ 2,516,164  
                         

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Ending   Average   Ending   Average
Active Communities:                
Arizona   46   49.0   39   38.5
California   31   31.5   22   20.0
Colorado   17   17.5   17   16.5
West Region   94   98.0   78   75.0
Texas   81   77.5   73   70.5
Central Region   81   77.5   73   70.5
Florida   29   29.5   41   39.5
Georgia   19   18.5   15   13.5
North Carolina   29   28.0   26   26.0
South Carolina   10   11.0   14   12.5
Tennessee   9   10.5   12   10.5
East Region   96   97.5   108   102.0
Total   271   273.0   259   247.5


    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Ending   Average   Ending   Average
Active Communities:                
Arizona   46   46.6   39   36.2
California   31   28.0   22   19.0
Colorado   17   17.8   17   14.6
West Region   94   92.4   78   69.8
Texas   81   76.6   73   65.4
Central Region   81   76.6   73   65.4
Florida   29   36.4   41   34.8
Georgia   19   16.2   15   11.2
North Carolina   29   28.6   26   24.6
South Carolina   10   13.2   14   8.8
Tennessee   9   11.8   12   9.2
East Region   96   106.2   108   88.6
Total   271   275.2   259   223.8
                 

ABOUT MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers affordable, energy-efficient entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 165,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA's 2022 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA's 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; expectations about our future results; the level of our near-completed inventory; our ability to capture market share; our future community count; and projected 2023 home closings.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: increases in mortgage interest rates, the availability and pricing of residential mortgages and the potential benefits of rate locks; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain and labor constraints; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations related to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts:    Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG
(480) 515-8979 (office)
investors@meritagehomes.com
     

Primary Logo

You just read:

Meritage Homes closes out 2022 with record fourth quarter results including a 29% increase in home closings, a 32% increase in home closing revenue and $7.09 of diluted EPS

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.