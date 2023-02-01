Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.675B and Fourth Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $2.60

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) reported diluted earnings per share (“DEPS”) of $2.60 in the 2022 fourteen-week fourth quarter on revenue of $1.675 billion. Landstar reported diluted earnings per share of $2.99 on revenue of $1.945 billion in the 2021 thirteen-week fourth quarter.



The Company’s fiscal year ends each year on the last Saturday in December. As such, the Company’s 2022 fourth quarter ended on December 31st and included fourteen weeks of operations, whereas the 2021 fourth quarter ended on December 25th and included thirteen weeks. As the week following Christmas tends to reflect less demand for the Company’s freight transportation services as compared to the rest of December, we estimate the extra week in 2022 contributed revenue of approximately $65 million.

Gross profit in the 2022 fourth quarter was $180.0 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2022 fourth quarter was $234.0 million. Gross profit in the 2021 fourth quarter was $209.8 million and variable contribution in the 2021 fourth quarter was $263.3 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2022 and 2021 fourth quarters and full fiscal years are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders’ equity was 50 percent and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 44 percent. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase programs. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on March 10, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2023. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2022 fourth quarter was $1,533.6 million, or 92 percent of revenue, compared to $1,744.8 million, or 90 percent of revenue, in the 2021 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2022 fourth quarter was $869.8 million, compared to $1,023.8 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2022 fourth quarter was $423.4 million, compared to $436.7 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2022 fourth quarter was $204.0 million, compared to $252.4 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $115.1 million, or 7 percent of revenue, in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $174.6 million, or 9 percent of revenue, in the 2021 fourth quarter.

“The current macroeconomic environment made for challenging comparisons against our record 2021 fourth quarter performance despite the extra week of operations in the 2022 fourth quarter,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “Softer demand during a weaker than typical peak season resulted in more readily available truck capacity and truck rates and volumes below the record prior year levels. The number of loads hauled via truck decreased 5.5% as compared to the 2021 fourth quarter, below the low end of our fourth quarter guidance issued in our 2022 third quarter earnings release on October 19, 2022. Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck decreased 7% as compared to the 2021 fourth quarter, at the low end of the 2022 fourth quarter guidance. In addition, revenue generated in the aggregate via rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was below the estimated amount included in the fourth quarter guidance.”

Gattoni further stated, “As expected, even with a challenging 2022 fourth quarter, Landstar’s fiscal year financial performance in 2022 was the best in the Company’s history. Revenue in fiscal year 2022 was approximately $7.4 billion, an annual record, and was approximately $900 million higher than the previous record set in 2021. Gross profit and variable contribution in fiscal year 2022 were $788 million and $1.018 billion, respectively, both also representing new annual records. Operating income in fiscal year 2022 was an annual record of $571 million and represented year-over-year growth of 13%. Diluted earnings per share in fiscal year 2022 was an annual record of $11.76, an increase of $1.78, or 18 percent, from our prior fiscal year record of $9.98 in 2021.”

Gattoni continued, “Landstar’s financial performance in 2022, coming off a record-setting 2021 fiscal year, was truly outstanding. The Company’s 2022 achievements speak to the strength and resiliency of the Landstar network and the power of our unique agent and capacity network to execute. I am extremely pleased by our organic annual load volume growth and our continuing ability to attract productive agents and capacity to the network. We now enter 2023 looking forward to another exciting year for the Company, its employees, and the thousands of business owners who participate in the Landstar network.”

As it pertains to the 2023 first quarter, we begin the year with a much softer freight environment as compared to the beginning of 2022. Accordingly, we enter 2023 with very difficult quarter over prior year quarter comparisons. 2022 first quarter truck revenue per load was an all-time Landstar high and truck load volume was the second highest quarterly volume in Company history, lower only than the 2021 fourth quarter. We ended 2022 with fourth quarter truck revenue per load 11 percent below the 2022 first quarter. That lower truck revenue per load will certainly carry forward into the 2023 first quarter along with the expectation that we experience a normal seasonal decrease in rates from the fourth quarter to the first quarter in a mid-single digit percentage range.

Also, in the 2022 first quarter, revenue hauled via rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was near an all-time high of $195 million. We expect that revenue hauled via these non-trucking modes in the 2023 first quarter to be $100 million to $120 million below the 2022 first quarter.

Gattoni further commented, “With respect to recent trends, the number of loads hauled via truck has been 10 to 12 percent below the corresponding period of 2022 and overall truck revenue per load has been 15 to 17 percent below the corresponding period of 2022. Prior to the onset of the pandemic in 2020, truck revenue per load typically experienced, on average, a mid-single digit percentage range seasonal decrease from the fourth quarter to the immediately following first quarter. Thus far through the first four weeks of January 2023, truck revenue per load has trended reasonably in-line with pre-pandemic historical fourth quarter to first quarter sequential patterns. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2023 first quarter to be in a range of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2023 first quarter, I would anticipate DEPS to be in a range of $2.05 to $2.15. This range of DEPS includes insurance and claims expense estimated at 4.5 percent of BCO revenue.”

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2022 fiscal year; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2021 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar’s Form 10-Qs for the 2022 first and second fiscal quarters, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 31, December 25, December 31, December 25, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 7,436,562 $ 6,537,568 $ 1,674,767 $ 1,945,017 Investment income 3,162 2,857 1,139 719 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 5,804,017 5,114,667 1,291,676 1,531,470 Commissions to agents 614,865 507,209 149,106 150,212 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 45,192 36,531 10,314 9,414 Insurance and claims 125,835 105,463 29,570 30,265 Selling, general and administrative 221,279 221,278 56,080 62,558 Depreciation and amortization 57,453 49,609 14,826 13,077 Total costs and expenses 6,868,641 6,034,757 1,551,572 1,796,996 Operating income 571,083 505,668 124,334 148,740 Interest and debt expense 3,620 3,976 345 1,002 Income before income taxes 567,463 501,692 123,989 147,738 Income taxes 136,549 120,168 30,687 34,423 Net income $ 430,914 $ 381,524 $ 93,302 $ 113,315 Diluted earnings per share $ 11.76 $ 9.98 $ 2.60 $ 2.99 Average diluted shares outstanding 36,633,000 38,235,000 35,930,000 37,917,000 Dividends per common share $ 3.10 $ 2.92 $ 2.30 $ 2.25





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, December 25, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 339,581 $ 215,522 Short-term investments 53,955 35,778 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $12,121 and $7,074 967,793 1,154,314 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $10,579 and $8,125 56,235 101,124 Other current assets 21,826 16,162 Total current assets 1,439,390 1,522,900 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $393,274 and $344,099 314,990 317,386 Goodwill 41,220 40,768 Other assets 136,279 164,411 Total assets $ 1,931,879 $ 2,045,465 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 92,953 $ 116,478 Accounts payable 527,372 604,130 Current maturities of long-term debt 36,175 36,561 Insurance claims 50,836 46,896 Dividends payable 71,854 75,387 Other current liabilities 98,945 130,531 Total current liabilities 878,135 1,009,983 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 67,225 75,243 Insurance claims 58,268 49,509 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 41,030 48,720 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,382,310 and 68,232,975 684 682 Additional paid-in capital 258,487 255,148 Retained earnings 2,635,960 2,317,184 Cost of 32,455,300 and 30,539,235 shares of common stock in treasury (1,992,886 ) (1,705,601 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,024 ) (5,403 ) Total shareholders' equity 887,221 862,010 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,931,879 $ 2,045,465





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 31, December 25, December 31, December 25, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 3,892,085 $ 3,525,830 $ 869,788 $ 1,023,805 Unsided/platform equipment 1,760,357 1,549,037 423,401 436,679 Less-than-truckload 142,438 117,505 36,444 31,954 Other truck transportation (1) 835,959 770,846 203,958 252,374 Total truck transportation 6,630,839 5,963,218 1,533,591 1,744,812 Rail intermodal 145,017 159,974 31,255 39,434 Ocean and air cargo carriers 558,986 327,160 83,830 135,209 Other (2) 101,720 87,216 26,091 25,562 $ 7,436,562 $ 6,537,568 $ 1,674,767 $ 1,945,017 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation $ 2,636,036 $ 2,612,188 $ 592,264 $ 712,875 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 1,496,247 1,422,734 365,984 385,218 Unsided/platform equipment 558,530 521,891 138,094 140,297 Less-than-truckload 191,233 183,975 48,493 48,937 Other truck transportation (1) 320,790 300,710 77,449 92,308 Total truck transportation 2,566,800 2,429,310 630,020 666,760 Rail intermodal 40,710 52,310 8,770 11,890 Ocean and air cargo carriers 41,850 41,450 7,440 11,800 2,649,360 2,523,070 646,230 690,450 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation 1,027,480 1,039,630 250,230 266,360 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,601 $ 2,478 $ 2,377 $ 2,658 Unsided/platform equipment 3,152 2,968 3,066 3,113 Less-than-truckload 745 639 752 653 Other truck transportation (1) 2,606 2,563 2,633 2,734 Total truck transportation 2,583 2,455 2,434 2,617 Rail intermodal 3,562 3,058 3,564 3,317 Ocean and air cargo carriers 13,357 7,893 11,267 11,458 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $ 2,566 $ 2,513 $ 2,367 $ 2,676 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue): Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (3) 35 % 40 % 35 % 37 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 54 % 51 % 56 % 53 % Rail intermodal 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 8 % 5 % 5 % 7 % Other 1 % 1 % 2 % 1 % December 31, December 25, 2022 2021 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (3) 10,393 11,057 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (4) 66,745 64,476 Other approved 30,999 25,870 97,744 90,346 Total available truck capacity providers 108,137 101,403 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3) 11,281 11,864 (1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee. (2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 31, December 25, December 31, December 25, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 7,436,562 $ 6,537,568 $ 1,674,767 $ 1,945,017 Costs of revenue: Purchased transportation 5,804,017 5,114,667 1,291,676 1,531,470 Commissions to agents 614,865 507,209 149,106 150,212 Variable costs of revenue 6,418,882 5,621,876 1,440,782 1,681,682 Trailing equipment depreciation 36,653 35,204 8,893 8,842 Information technology costs (1) 19,834 13,560 5,966 4,026 Insurance-related costs (2) 127,605 109,387 28,784 31,212 Other operating costs 45,192 36,531 10,314 9,414 Other costs of revenue 229,284 194,682 53,957 53,494 Total costs of revenue 6,648,166 5,816,558 1,494,739 1,735,176 Gross profit $ 788,396 $ 721,010 $ 180,028 $ 209,841 Gross profit margin 10.6 % 11.0 % 10.7 % 10.8 % Plus: other costs of revenue 229,284 194,682 53,957 53,494 Variable contribution $ 1,017,680 $ 915,692 $ 233,985 $ 263,335 Variable contribution margin 13.7 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 13.5 % (1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.

