Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,394 in the last 365 days.

Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.675B and Fourth Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $2.60

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) (“Landstar” or the “Company”) reported diluted earnings per share (“DEPS”) of $2.60 in the 2022 fourteen-week fourth quarter on revenue of $1.675 billion. Landstar reported diluted earnings per share of $2.99 on revenue of $1.945 billion in the 2021 thirteen-week fourth quarter.

The Company’s fiscal year ends each year on the last Saturday in December. As such, the Company’s 2022 fourth quarter ended on December 31st and included fourteen weeks of operations, whereas the 2021 fourth quarter ended on December 25th and included thirteen weeks. As the week following Christmas tends to reflect less demand for the Company’s freight transportation services as compared to the rest of December, we estimate the extra week in 2022 contributed revenue of approximately $65 million.

Gross profit in the 2022 fourth quarter was $180.0 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2022 fourth quarter was $234.0 million. Gross profit in the 2021 fourth quarter was $209.8 million and variable contribution in the 2021 fourth quarter was $263.3 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2022 and 2021 fourth quarters and full fiscal years are provided in the Company’s accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders’ equity was 50 percent and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 44 percent. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase programs. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share payable on March 10, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2023. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2022 fourth quarter was $1,533.6 million, or 92 percent of revenue, compared to $1,744.8 million, or 90 percent of revenue, in the 2021 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2022 fourth quarter was $869.8 million, compared to $1,023.8 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2022 fourth quarter was $423.4 million, compared to $436.7 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2022 fourth quarter was $204.0 million, compared to $252.4 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $115.1 million, or 7 percent of revenue, in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $174.6 million, or 9 percent of revenue, in the 2021 fourth quarter.

“The current macroeconomic environment made for challenging comparisons against our record 2021 fourth quarter performance despite the extra week of operations in the 2022 fourth quarter,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “Softer demand during a weaker than typical peak season resulted in more readily available truck capacity and truck rates and volumes below the record prior year levels. The number of loads hauled via truck decreased 5.5% as compared to the 2021 fourth quarter, below the low end of our fourth quarter guidance issued in our 2022 third quarter earnings release on October 19, 2022. Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck decreased 7% as compared to the 2021 fourth quarter, at the low end of the 2022 fourth quarter guidance. In addition, revenue generated in the aggregate via rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was below the estimated amount included in the fourth quarter guidance.”

Gattoni further stated, “As expected, even with a challenging 2022 fourth quarter, Landstar’s fiscal year financial performance in 2022 was the best in the Company’s history. Revenue in fiscal year 2022 was approximately $7.4 billion, an annual record, and was approximately $900 million higher than the previous record set in 2021. Gross profit and variable contribution in fiscal year 2022 were $788 million and $1.018 billion, respectively, both also representing new annual records. Operating income in fiscal year 2022 was an annual record of $571 million and represented year-over-year growth of 13%. Diluted earnings per share in fiscal year 2022 was an annual record of $11.76, an increase of $1.78, or 18 percent, from our prior fiscal year record of $9.98 in 2021.”

Gattoni continued, “Landstar’s financial performance in 2022, coming off a record-setting 2021 fiscal year, was truly outstanding. The Company’s 2022 achievements speak to the strength and resiliency of the Landstar network and the power of our unique agent and capacity network to execute. I am extremely pleased by our organic annual load volume growth and our continuing ability to attract productive agents and capacity to the network. We now enter 2023 looking forward to another exciting year for the Company, its employees, and the thousands of business owners who participate in the Landstar network.”

As it pertains to the 2023 first quarter, we begin the year with a much softer freight environment as compared to the beginning of 2022. Accordingly, we enter 2023 with very difficult quarter over prior year quarter comparisons. 2022 first quarter truck revenue per load was an all-time Landstar high and truck load volume was the second highest quarterly volume in Company history, lower only than the 2021 fourth quarter. We ended 2022 with fourth quarter truck revenue per load 11 percent below the 2022 first quarter. That lower truck revenue per load will certainly carry forward into the 2023 first quarter along with the expectation that we experience a normal seasonal decrease in rates from the fourth quarter to the first quarter in a mid-single digit percentage range.

Also, in the 2022 first quarter, revenue hauled via rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was near an all-time high of $195 million. We expect that revenue hauled via these non-trucking modes in the 2023 first quarter to be $100 million to $120 million below the 2022 first quarter.

Gattoni further commented, “With respect to recent trends, the number of loads hauled via truck has been 10 to 12 percent below the corresponding period of 2022 and overall truck revenue per load has been 15 to 17 percent below the corresponding period of 2022. Prior to the onset of the pandemic in 2020, truck revenue per load typically experienced, on average, a mid-single digit percentage range seasonal decrease from the fourth quarter to the immediately following first quarter. Thus far through the first four weeks of January 2023, truck revenue per load has trended reasonably in-line with pre-pandemic historical fourth quarter to first quarter sequential patterns. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2023 first quarter to be in a range of $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2023 first quarter, I would anticipate DEPS to be in a range of $2.05 to $2.15. This range of DEPS includes insurance and claims expense estimated at 4.5 percent of BCO revenue.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a worldwide, technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company’s results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:
The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company’s largest such agent by revenue in the 2022 fiscal year; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10-K for the 2021 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar’s Form 10-Qs for the 2022 first and second fiscal quarters, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

               
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended
  December 31,   December 25,   December 31,   December 25,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
               
Revenue $ 7,436,562   $ 6,537,568   $ 1,674,767   $ 1,945,017
Investment income   3,162     2,857     1,139     719
               
Costs and expenses:              
Purchased transportation   5,804,017     5,114,667     1,291,676     1,531,470
Commissions to agents   614,865     507,209     149,106     150,212
Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions   45,192     36,531     10,314     9,414
Insurance and claims   125,835     105,463     29,570     30,265
Selling, general and administrative   221,279     221,278     56,080     62,558
Depreciation and amortization   57,453     49,609     14,826     13,077
               
Total costs and expenses   6,868,641     6,034,757     1,551,572     1,796,996
               
Operating income   571,083     505,668     124,334     148,740
Interest and debt expense   3,620     3,976     345     1,002
               
Income before income taxes   567,463     501,692     123,989     147,738
Income taxes   136,549     120,168     30,687     34,423
               
Net income $ 430,914   $ 381,524   $ 93,302   $ 113,315
               
Diluted earnings per share $ 11.76   $ 9.98   $ 2.60   $ 2.99
               
Average diluted shares outstanding   36,633,000     38,235,000     35,930,000     37,917,000
               
Dividends per common share $ 3.10   $ 2.92   $ 2.30   $ 2.25
               


       
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
       
  December 31,   December 25,
  2022   2021
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 339,581     $ 215,522  
Short-term investments   53,955       35,778  
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance      
of $12,121 and $7,074   967,793       1,154,314  
Other receivables, including advances to independent      
contractors, less allowance of $10,579 and $8,125   56,235       101,124  
Other current assets   21,826       16,162  
Total current assets   1,439,390       1,522,900  
       
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation      
and amortization of $393,274 and $344,099   314,990       317,386  
Goodwill   41,220       40,768  
Other assets   136,279       164,411  
Total assets $ 1,931,879     $ 2,045,465  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Cash overdraft $ 92,953     $ 116,478  
Accounts payable   527,372       604,130  
Current maturities of long-term debt   36,175       36,561  
Insurance claims   50,836       46,896  
Dividends payable   71,854       75,387  
Other current liabilities   98,945       130,531  
Total current liabilities   878,135       1,009,983  
       
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities   67,225       75,243  
Insurance claims   58,268       49,509  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities   41,030       48,720  
       
Shareholders' equity:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000      
shares, issued 68,382,310 and 68,232,975   684       682  
Additional paid-in capital   258,487       255,148  
Retained earnings   2,635,960       2,317,184  
Cost of 32,455,300 and 30,539,235 shares of common      
stock in treasury   (1,992,886 )     (1,705,601 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (15,024 )     (5,403 )
Total shareholders' equity   887,221       862,010  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,931,879     $ 2,045,465  
       


Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
 
               
  Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended
  December 31,   December 25,   December 31,   December 25,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Revenue generated through (in thousands):              
               
Truck transportation              
Truckload:              
Van equipment $ 3,892,085     $ 3,525,830     $ 869,788     $ 1,023,805  
Unsided/platform equipment   1,760,357       1,549,037       423,401       436,679  
Less-than-truckload   142,438       117,505       36,444       31,954  
Other truck transportation (1)   835,959       770,846       203,958       252,374  
Total truck transportation   6,630,839       5,963,218       1,533,591       1,744,812  
Rail intermodal   145,017       159,974       31,255       39,434  
Ocean and air cargo carriers   558,986       327,160       83,830       135,209  
Other (2)   101,720       87,216       26,091       25,562  
  $ 7,436,562     $ 6,537,568     $ 1,674,767     $ 1,945,017  
               
Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation $ 2,636,036     $ 2,612,188     $ 592,264     $ 712,875  
               
Number of loads:              
               
Truck transportation              
Truckload:              
Van equipment   1,496,247       1,422,734       365,984       385,218  
Unsided/platform equipment   558,530       521,891       138,094       140,297  
Less-than-truckload   191,233       183,975       48,493       48,937  
Other truck transportation (1)   320,790       300,710       77,449       92,308  
Total truck transportation   2,566,800       2,429,310       630,020       666,760  
Rail intermodal   40,710       52,310       8,770       11,890  
Ocean and air cargo carriers   41,850       41,450       7,440       11,800  
    2,649,360       2,523,070       646,230       690,450  
               
               
Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) included in total truck transportation   1,027,480       1,039,630       250,230       266,360  
               
Revenue per load:              
               
Truck transportation              
Truckload:              
Van equipment $ 2,601     $ 2,478     $ 2,377     $ 2,658  
Unsided/platform equipment   3,152       2,968       3,066       3,113  
Less-than-truckload   745       639       752       653  
Other truck transportation (1)   2,606       2,563       2,633       2,734  
Total truck transportation   2,583       2,455       2,434       2,617  
Rail intermodal   3,562       3,058       3,564       3,317  
Ocean and air cargo carriers   13,357       7,893       11,267       11,458  
               
Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (3) $ 2,566     $ 2,513     $ 2,367     $ 2,676  
               
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue):              
               
Truck capacity providers:              
BCO Independent Contractors (3)   35 %     40 %     35 %     37 %
Truck Brokerage Carriers   54 %     51 %     56 %     53 %
Rail intermodal   2 %     2 %     2 %     2 %
Ocean and air cargo carriers   8 %     5 %     5 %     7 %
Other   1 %     1 %     2 %     1 %
               
               
          December 31,   December 25,
          2022   2021
Truck Capacity Providers              
               
BCO Independent Contractors (3)           10,393       11,057  
Truck Brokerage Carriers:              
Approved and active (4)           66,745       64,476  
Other approved           30,999       25,870  
            97,744       90,346  
Total available truck capacity providers           108,137       101,403  
               
Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (3)           11,281       11,864  
               
               
(1) Includes power-only, expedited, straight truck, cargo van, and miscellaneous other truck transportation revenue generated by the transportation logistics segment. Power-only refers to shipments where the Company furnishes a power unit and an operator but not trailing equipment, which is typically provided by the shipper or consignee.
                     
(2) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
                     
(3) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.  
                     
(4) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.  
                     


               
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Variable Contribution
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended
  December 31,   December 25,   December 31,   December 25,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
               
Revenue $ 7,436,562     $ 6,537,568     $ 1,674,767     $ 1,945,017  
               
Costs of revenue:              
Purchased transportation   5,804,017       5,114,667       1,291,676       1,531,470  
Commissions to agents   614,865       507,209       149,106       150,212  
               
Variable costs of revenue   6,418,882       5,621,876       1,440,782       1,681,682  
               
Trailing equipment depreciation   36,653       35,204       8,893       8,842  
Information technology costs (1)   19,834       13,560       5,966       4,026  
Insurance-related costs (2)   127,605       109,387       28,784       31,212  
Other operating costs   45,192       36,531       10,314       9,414  
               
Other costs of revenue   229,284       194,682       53,957       53,494  
               
Total costs of revenue   6,648,166       5,816,558       1,494,739       1,735,176  
               
Gross profit $ 788,396     $ 721,010     $ 180,028     $ 209,841  
               
Gross profit margin   10.6 %     11.0 %     10.7 %     10.8 %
               
Plus: other costs of revenue   229,284       194,682       53,957       53,494  
               
Variable contribution $ 1,017,680     $ 915,692     $ 233,985     $ 263,335  
               
Variable contribution margin   13.7 %     14.0 %     14.0 %     13.5 %
               
(1) Includes costs of revenue incurred related to internally developed software including ASC 350-40 amortization, implementation costs, hosting costs and other support costs utilized to support the Company’s independent commission sales agents, third party capacity providers, and customers, included as a portion of depreciation and amortization and of selling, general and administrative in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
               
(2) Primarily includes (i) insurance premiums paid for commercial auto liability, general liability, cargo and other lines of coverage related to the transportation of freight; (ii) the related cost of claims incurred under those programs; and (iii) brokerage commissions and other fees incurred relating to the administration of insurance programs available to BCO Independent Contractors that are reinsured by the Company, which are included in selling, general and administrative in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.

Contact: Jim Todd (CFO)
Landstar System, Inc.
www.landstar.com
904-398-9400

Primary Logo

You just read:

Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue of $1.675B and Fourth Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $2.60

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.