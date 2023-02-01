Houston Entrepreneur Named One of Top 20 Successful Entrepreneurs to Look Out For in 2023
Pearl Ubaru, Owner and CEO of SiSTEM Tutoring, receives recognition from The NYC Journal.
I am hugely proud of the work my team and I have achieved in this space, and this award is a testament to that.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Ubaru, Owner and CEO of SiSTEM Tutoring, has been named as one of the Top 20 Successful Entrepreneurs to Look Out for in 2023 by The NYC Journal. Alongside 19 other businesspeople, Pearl is recognized for having made a mark on her industry and having set herself up to achieve even greater success in the future.
“I am incredibly honored and proud to be recognized for my work as an entrepreneur,” said Ubaru. “I created SiSTEM Tutoring in the hopes to address the huge disparity in education faced by girls, women, and BIPOC students. I am hugely proud of the work my team and I have achieved in this space, and this award is a testament to that.”
As an entrepreneur, Pearl applies her unique background in education and data science to support youth in furthering their education. Through SiSTEM Tutoring, she inspires students with strategies and resources to build foundations for academic success, bridge learning gaps, and navigate career plans. Pearl leverages her expertise in STEM and education with her passion for serving students to deliver exceptional academic results and make sure students thrive as they enter the workforce.
Under Pearl’s leadership, SiSTEM has experienced exponential growth as they entered new markets and increased their workforce significantly throughout 2022. As of Spring 2022, 87% of SiSTEM students reported a 10% increase in their final grades, and 98% of SiSTEM students reported increased confidence in themselves and their schoolwork. “2022 was a huge year for SiSTEM in terms of growth and I am so excited to make 2023 an even bigger year, starting with this recognition,” continued Ubaru.
About SiSTEM Tutoring
SiSTEM Tutoring is a STEM-based tutoring agency, serving students ages 4 and up in Science, Math, English, and Foreign Language subjects in a hybrid tutoring environment. With innovative and technology-forward approaches to learning, SiSTEM’s mission is to cultivate a high standard of academic achievement through exceptional educational resources and services that unlock the true academic potential of all students.
For more information, visit www.sistemtutoring.com/
