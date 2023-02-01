dott.™ Partners with MESH/diversity to Bring DEI Solution to Automotive and Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket

dott. logo MESH/diversity logo

Expanded Offerings Help Leaders Build a Custom Blueprint for Organizational Change that is Systemic, Scalable and Sustainable

WASHINGTON, CT, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dott.TM, a strategic business consulting and services practice driven to elevate people, process, and profits through “diversity of thought,” today announced a strategic partnership with MESH/diversity, a leading Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Operation System, to offer the aftermarket a scalable and tailored DEI solution.

“dott. is thrilled to collaborate with MESH to support the automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarket to drive lasting cultural change,” said dott. CEO and Founder Tammy Tecklenburg. “MESH goes beyond training by combining science-based insights and metrics with an immersive, ongoing learning path to drive measurable action. We share a passion for approaching this work through the lens of inclusive leadership, which I know from experience resonates with leaders throughout our industry.”

Implementing an impactful and effective DEI program has never been more critical for businesses of all sizes. This is why the MESH team has created the DEI Builder Program, to empower professionals to build effective inclusion strategies. The program was designed to support busy DEI & HR professionals looking to level up their skills, grow their network and build more inclusive and equitable organizations.

“The MESH team is excited to join forces with dott. to create organizational change that is systemic, scalable, and sustainable.” said Dr. Leeno Karumanchery, Co-Founder & Head of Behavioral Sciences, MESH/diversity. “To properly drive DEI, we need to recognize one thing: human beings are complex. Emotions are at the heart of all human behavior, and any approach to rupturing this system requires that we give people the ability to support change and the impetus to do so. This is why the science of Emotional Intelligence underpins everything we do at MESH. Through the DEI Builder program and our partnership with dott., we’ll support individuals and organizations in creating lasting change."

Champions are invited to register for DEI Builder’s next quarterly cohort beginning February 6, 2023. For details and registration, visit: DEIBuilder.com.

To learn more about dott.’s offerings and approach to diversity of thought and DEI, please visit drivenbydott.com.

ABOUT dott.

dott. is a strategic business consulting and services practice, founded by Tammy Tecklenburg, a visionary leader in the automotive aftermarket for 25+ years. dott. is driven to elevate people, process, and profits through “diversity of thought.” dott. focuses in areas of: diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); environmental, social and governance (ESG); career development; corporate board recruiting; speaking engagements; supplier diversity; and a brand influencer/ambassador network. For more information, please visit www.drivenbydott.com

To join an upcoming Aftermarket DEI Roundtable or learn more about dott. and the value of “diversity of thought,” please visit www.drivenbydott.com or contact info@drivenbydott.com.

ABOUT MESH/diversity

MESH/diversity is a scalable DEI solution that combines science-based insights and metrics with personalized and interactive learning to drive measurable actions. In addition to facilitated sessions, the company’s proprietary platform provides the safety, belonging and inclusion benchmark data to help people understand their own challenges and how they can be healthier with each other. MESH supports lasting, real change that embeds DEI into an organization’s culture by meeting people where they’re at. MESH empowers individuals to embark on a journey of self-discovery at every step, aimed at building equitable workplaces.

To learn more about MESH/diversity, please visit www.meshdiversity.com.

