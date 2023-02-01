Submit Release
Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Investor Call for February 23, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue fourth quarter and full-year financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8d32353732624463a89c30a381b5df28

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:             
A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ajafqyn

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy.  The Company is based in London.  For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Anis Barodawalla
Executive Vice President - Investor Relations
investor.relations@ferroglobe.com 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Executive Director – Communications, Branding & Public Affairs
corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com 

Source: Ferroglobe PLC


