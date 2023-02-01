Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,483 in the last 365 days.

Anne Minto to Retire from EXL Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading global data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that Anne E. Minto will be retiring from the Board of Directors of EXL in June 2023 and will not stand for re-election at EXL’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

“On behalf of EXL and its board of directors, we are grateful for the valuable contributions Anne has made to the company,” said Vikram S. Pandit, Chairman of the Board of EXL. “For 10 years, Anne’s leadership and guidance as a member of both the Nominating and Governance Committee and the Compensation and Talent Management Committee, including seven as Chair of the latter, have greatly benefited the company, and we thank her for her wisdom and dedication.”  

EXL Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor said, “Anne’s impact on the company over the past decade has been extensive. Her deep knowledge and experience in talent management, including succession planning, leadership development and compensation, was instrumental to our success as we more than doubled our employee base during her tenure. In addition, she leveraged her extensive network in the U.K. and European business environments to help us expand our client and delivery footprints. I am grateful for Anne’s service to EXL and wish her and her family all the best in retirement.”

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve on the EXL Board. The growth and success of EXL during my tenure on the Board has been incredible, and the commitment of our employees worldwide is phenomenal,” said Minto. “It has been wonderful to be part of this exciting journey, and I’m confident in EXL’s continuing success.”

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 43,100 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

© 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc.  All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

Contacts
Media 
Keith Little
Senior Manager, Media Relations
+1 703-598-0980 
media.relations@exlservice.com

Investor Relations
John Kristoff
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 212 209 4613
IR@exlservice.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Anne Minto to Retire from EXL Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.