Derby / Motor Vehicle Crash vs Pedestrian w/ minor Injury / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – Car vs. Pedestrian w/ minor injury / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 22A5000545
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/01/23, approx. 1145 hours
STREET: Nelson Hill Rd
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Derby Pond Access Area
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
PEDESTRIAN
NAME: Samantha Hill
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
INJURIES: Minor Injuries
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby troopers, Orleans County Sheriffs, and Newport Ambulance responded to a report of a possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the above location. Investigation revealed the pedestrian was pulled to the side of the roadway on Nelson Hill Road in the Town of Derby, VT checking her tires. While walking to get back into her vehicle, a tan/brown newer pick-up truck, possibly a Toyota, with a white or black stripe down the middle of it, struck her and continued to travel west on Nelson Hill Rd. The pedestrian, Samantha Hill of Charleston, VT, was treated at North Country Hospital for minor injuries.
This incident is still considered under investigation. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Kimberly Harvey, of the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text CRIMES (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS