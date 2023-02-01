Submit Release
Derby / Motor Vehicle Crash vs Pedestrian w/ minor Injury / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – Car vs. Pedestrian w/ minor injury / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

 

CASE#:  22A5000545                             

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/01/23, approx. 1145 hours

STREET: Nelson Hill Rd

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Derby Pond Access Area

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

PEDESTRIAN

NAME: Samantha Hill

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

INJURIES: Minor Injuries

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby troopers, Orleans County Sheriffs, and Newport Ambulance responded to a report of a possible vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the above location. Investigation revealed the pedestrian was pulled to the side of the roadway on Nelson Hill Road in the Town of Derby, VT checking her tires. While walking to get back into her vehicle, a tan/brown newer pick-up truck, possibly a Toyota, with a white or black stripe down the middle of it, struck her and continued to travel west on Nelson Hill Rd. The pedestrian, Samantha Hill of Charleston, VT,  was treated at North Country Hospital for minor injuries.  

 

This incident is still considered under investigation. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Kimberly Harvey, of the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text CRIMES (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS

 

 

