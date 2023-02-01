Wolseley, GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions Bring New Line of Residential HVAC Systems to Canada

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada and GE Appliances, a Haier company, Air & Water Solutions are teaming up to offer a comprehensive line of premium heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products in the Canadian market.



The new residential ducted HVAC line-up from GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions includes furnaces, air conditioners, air handlers, heat pumps, evaporator coils, and package units that offer the ultimate in-home comfort. The new products are now available at Wolseley Canada stores across Canada.

“With these new products, we are able to offer the best in residential HVAC solutions,” says Shawn Hulshof, Vice President, Category Management with Wolseley Canada. “Each of the products are state of the art and are designed to deliver optimal performance, whether we are in the midst of a swirling blizzard in January or the dog days of summer in a dry, hot August.”

Assembled in North America, all of the products in the lineup come with a ten-year warranty and are compatible with a conventional 24V thermostat.

“From inverter-driven heat pumps to high-efficiency gas furnaces, we’ve designed a complete and new residential HVAC line to reduce downtime for pros and energy bills for consumers,” says Mark Talma, Canadian Director for GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions. “Through Wolseley Canada’s national network of branches and strong relationships in the construction industry, we’re excited to roll out a new, dynamic option in residential HVAC.”

The gas furnace features:

Insta-Position furnace technology

Perfect fit coil flanges

Silent ignition

Smaller burners, mini-clamshell HX designed for quiet operation

Lifetime heat exchanger warranty



The air conditioner and heat pump features:

Proprietary aluminum alloy tube and fin coil technology

All models compatible with standard TXVs

High and low-pressure switches on all HP models

All models compatible with conventional, 24V thermostats

The packaged unit features:

Horizontal install ready; downflow convertible

Total access service design

0” installation clearance*

48” max width

For more information, reach out to your local Wolseley Canada store. Learn more about Wolseley Canada at wolseleyinc.ca.

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country. Wolseley Canada’s parent company, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading North American value-added distributor providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. For additional information on Ferguson plc, please visit www.corporate.Ferguson.com.

Contact:

Jodi Smith-Meisner

Director, Communications

Jodi.smith-weisner@wolseleyinc.ca

647-272-5718