Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Selma Police Officer  



“Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, who devoted his life to protecting his community. His tremendous bravery, dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Officer Carrasco, 24, was fatally shot in the line of duty yesterday in Selma.



Officer Carrasco began his career with the Selma Police Department in May of 2021. He is survived by his expectant partner, parents and siblings.

In honor of Officer Carrasco, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

