MyEListing.com Releases Lowest-Risk Cities for CRE Investments in 2023

MyEListing.com is a nationwide, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform.

MyEListing.com's report details the five lowest-risk cities for commercial real estate investments in 2023: Denver, Minneapolis, Dallas, Austin, and Atlanta.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a free online commercial real estate data and listings platform, recently released a report detailing the five lowest-risk cities for commercial real estate (CRE) investments in 2023.

Atlanta, GA, with its “rapid population growth and low unemployment rate,” makes number five on the list. Its low crime rates, growing job market, and relatively low cost of living are expected to attract more CRE investors in 2023.

Number one on the list was Denver, CO. Its low unemployment rate, highly educated population, and the surge of new, younger inhabitants make it ideal for CRE investment in 2023: “The technology and healthcare sectors are the two main drivers of Denver’s robust local economy, which serves as a reliable source of stable economic growth.”

The three other cities on the list include Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; and Minneapolis, MN, thanks to their robust job markets, lower costs of living, and history of CRE investments.

MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform connecting real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. Users can sign up for free and access accurate local market intelligence, comp software, and more. The platform also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.

