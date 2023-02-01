CSE Bulletin: Change of Business - Alchemist Mining Inc. (AMS.X)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 février/February 2023) - Alchemist Mining Inc. has been approved for listing following a change of business.

The name will not change.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Alchemist Mining Inc. is in the business of identifying, evaluating and acquiring mineral exploration properties located in Canada and the United States and once acquired, the exploration of those properties. Currently the Issuer is engaged in the exploration of the Rhodes Marsh Project through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Iron Forge Holdings (I) Ltd.

Alchemist Mining Inc. a été approuvé pour inscription à la suite d'un changement dans les activités.

Le nom ne changeront pas.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Alchemist Mining Inc. se consacre à l'identification, à l'évaluation et à l'acquisition de propriétés d'exploration minière situées au Canada et aux États-Unis et, une fois acquises, à l'exploration de ces propriétés. Actuellement, l'Émetteur est engagé dans l'exploration du Projet Rhodes Marsh par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale en propriété exclusive, Iron Forge Holdings (I) Ltd.

Issuer/Émetteur: Alchemist Mining Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: AMS.X New Symbol/Nouveau symbole: AMS Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 32 470 507 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 16 382 038 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 01374P 30 8 ISIN: CA 01374P 30 8 8 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 2 février/February 2023 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

