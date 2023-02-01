Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,436 in the last 365 days.

CSE Bulletin: Change of Business - Alchemist Mining Inc. (AMS.X)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 1 février/February 2023) - Alchemist Mining Inc. has been approved for listing following a change of business.

The name will not change.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Alchemist Mining Inc. is in the business of identifying, evaluating and acquiring mineral exploration properties located in Canada and the United States and once acquired, the exploration of those properties. Currently the Issuer is engaged in the exploration of the Rhodes Marsh Project through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Iron Forge Holdings (I) Ltd.

_________________________________

Alchemist Mining Inc. a été approuvé pour inscription à la suite d'un changement dans les activités.

Le nom ne changeront pas.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Alchemist Mining Inc. se consacre à l'identification, à l'évaluation et à l'acquisition de propriétés d'exploration minière situées au Canada et aux États-Unis et, une fois acquises, à l'exploration de ces propriétés. Actuellement, l'Émetteur est engagé dans l'exploration du Projet Rhodes Marsh par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale en propriété exclusive, Iron Forge Holdings (I) Ltd.

Issuer/Émetteur: Alchemist Mining Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: AMS.X
New Symbol/Nouveau symbole: AMS
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 32 470 507
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 16 382 038
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 01374P 30 8
ISIN: CA 01374P 30 8 8
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 2 février/February 2023
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 avril/April
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for AMS. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

You just read:

CSE Bulletin: Change of Business - Alchemist Mining Inc. (AMS.X)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.