Worldwide Advertising Agencies Market 2022: Increasing Consumer Spending and Growing Global Economic Activity Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advertising Agencies - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the past five years, the Global Advertising Agencies industry fared well due to growing corporate profit and the proliferation of digital media, which has expanded operators' access to their target audiences.

Increasing consumer spending and growing global economic activity have caused demand from downstream industries to increase during the period.

Over the five years to 2019, global advertising expenditure is projected to rise, driving industry growth. The growing size of major global players will enable greater exposure in emerging markets in the future as well, as their scale enables them to make strategic acquisitions to boost revenue.

Furthermore, established presence and credentials in particular regions will provide a major advantage for operators competing for clients looking to work in specific markets. Opportunities for smaller operators exist in the digital arena, particularly in uncovering innovative ways to use new media and consumer data to reach audiences. Consequently, industry revenue is expected to grow over the five years to 2024.

Companies in this industry create advertising campaigns and distribute them to various media outlets. Services include advice, campaign planning, creative services, advertising material production and media planning and buying. Public relations and other specialized communications are excluded from this industry.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fxt0p

