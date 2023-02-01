Schwab Recognized in 2023 FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies List for Sixth Consecutive Year

The Charles Schwab Corporation today announced that it has been named as one of FORTUNE magazine's top 50 World's Most Admired Companies for the sixth consecutive year. The annual survey ranks the world's largest companies based on attributes related to corporate reputation and financial performance.

Schwab ranked second in the Securities and Asset Management category, with a top rank for innovation, use of corporate assets, quality of management and quality of products/services.

"I am grateful to all of our Schwabbies for their unwavering commitment to championing every client's goals with passion and integrity – especially during a momentous year when we look to welcome Ameritrade clients to Schwab," said Schwab Co-Chairman and CEO Walt Bettinger. "Recognition like this is a direct result of their commitment to building trust and loyalty with all our clients by serving them as we ourselves would expect to be served and delighting every client - of every size - every time they engage with us."

Schwab's focus on creating a culture of service, inclusion and seeing challenges "Through Clients' Eyes" has also resulted in the company's recognition as a top place to work in markets where it has a business presence. In 2022, and among other accolades, Schwab was included on Forbes' listings of best large employers and best employers for new graduates, veterans, and women; named a best place to work for disability inclusion by the Disability Equality Index; and recognized as a best place to work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the 18th year in a row.

Methodology

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation, beginning with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. Fortune winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 645 in 27 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 645; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. (For complete rankings, visit fortune.com.)

To select the 50 All-Stars, Korn Ferry asked 3,760 executives, directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year's surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry.

The difference in the voting rolls explains why some results can seem at odds with each other.

About Charles Schwab

