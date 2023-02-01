Submit Release
"Live Your Own Way" – the First in Mollie's Adventures Children's Book Series – Encourages Children to be Creative and Confident

Live Your Own Way, the first book in the Mollie's Adventures series by author Alana Stott MBE, has been released this week by Archway Publishing. The book is now available online wherever children's books are sold.

Live Your Own Way is the inspirational story for children about the importance of following your dreams and being true to yourself. The book follows the adventures of Mollie, a young girl who sets out on a journey to discover her own path in life. Along the way, she learns valuable lessons about friendship, bravery, and the power of perseverance.

"I'm thrilled to share Mollie's story with children everywhere," said Stott. "I believe that every child has the potential to live their own way and be whoever they want to be. With Mollie's Adventures, I hope to inspire children of all backgrounds to embrace their passions, pursue their dreams, and never give up."

Live Your Own Way is illustrated with vibrant and colorful artwork that brings Mollie's world to life. The book, designed for children aged 7-11, encourages children to be confident, creative, and independent.

Live Your Own Way is now available in bookstores and online retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.alanastott.com/mollies-adventure. The book is also available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and other retailers.

Author Alana Stott MBE is a noted philanthropist and entrepreneur with a unique list of professional achievements that include sales professional, bodyguard, Mrs. Scotland, CEO, writer, and producer. She is the founder of Wolfraven Inc., a media platform that shares inspirational stories while advocating for causes that improve the world. Alana and her husband, Dean, have three children and reside in California.

