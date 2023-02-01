MS Canada Partners with Sesh to Provide Free Mental Health Resource for People Living with MS

MS Canada (formerly the MS Society of Canada) has partnered with mental health app Sesh to provide the Sesh platform free of charge to Canadians living with MS to support their wellness journeys . This unique partnership provides access to virtual therapist-led support groups, as well as kickstarts research around mental health and multiple sclerosis; specifically, the impact of support groups for those living with MS.

"We're proud that MS Canada will begin actively encouraging the MS community to engage with Sesh," states Vittoria Lecomte, CEO & Founder of Sesh. "Our partnership is much more than an endorsement: it's nationwide advocation for the Sesh support group model and its impact on clinical outcomes."

MS Canada is the country's leading national funder of MS research. Since 1948, the MS Society has provided support, advocacy, and resources for people living with MS, as well as their families and caregivers.

"Partnering with Sesh is an important step in providing improved access to much needed mental health support for the MS community," said Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO of MS Canada. "People living with MS are at higher risk for developing mental health comorbidities, and we are committed to ensuring that they have the resources they need to live life to their fullest potential."

Sesh is a therapist-led, community-driven mental health platform focused on providing support groups for issues individuals are facing in life. Founded in 2020, Sesh offers over 200+ sessions monthly on topics like anxiety, depression, and grief, while also hosting sessions around art therapy, work burnout, and more — all led by a licensed therapist.

In 2022 alone, Sesh has seen remarkable outcomes - according to PHQ-2/GAD-2 data, members self reported a decrease in feelings of depression and anxiety after several sessions, with 67% reduction in feelings of depression and anxiety after 9 sessions. Members have also seen a 21% increase in self-efficacy, a 36% increase in social-connectedness and a 20% increase in feeling supported.

"By partnering, it's our mission to not only increase access to critical emotional and mental health support resources, but to conduct important research to understand the impact support groups can have on this marginalized group," said Lecomte.

The partnership will provide Canadians affected by MS with free, unlimited access to Sesh's online support groups, as well as the opportunity for both organizations to work together on joint research efforts.

About Sesh

Sesh is a mental health platform powered by support groups that offers a comprehensive and effective approach to mental health support through a safe and supportive environment for individuals to share their experiences and learn from one another. Led by licensed, board-certified therapists, these groups provide a unique opportunity for members to connect with others who understand what they are going through and provide valuable support and guidance.

As a digital healthcare company, Sesh serves both individuals looking for support and employers/organizations looking to support their employees or community. Care is delivered through an easy-to-use and encrypted web and mobile platform (both iOS and Android), consistent with HIPAA and additional industry standard regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care is more urgent than ever — Sesh offers over 300 support groups a month for almost every need. From topics like anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, and self-esteem, members can find the right session for them and explore a variety of modalities.

For more information about Sesh organization partnerships, visit seshgroups.com/teams. To learn more about support groups, please visit seshgroups.com/how-it-works.

About multiple sclerosis and MS Canada

As of January 2023, the MS Society of Canada is operating under a new name – MS Canada. MS Canada will continue to fulfill the mission of the MS Society of Canada and the MS Scientific Research Foundation, building upon our 75-year history of supporting the MS community. The MS Canada name will slowly be introduced into our operations throughout 2023.

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. MS Canada provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

