Frenalytics Featured in 1/25/2023 Episode of Special Education Inner Circle Podcast on Collaborative IEP Data Collection
Parents and teachers are always looking for tools to help support meaningful outcomes ... Frenalytics is easy to use, collects important data for decision-making, and grows with the student.”NEW YORK, NY, US, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenalytics, the patented personalized learning and data collection software for students with unique learning needs, was featured on the January 25, 2023 episode of the Special Education Inner Circle podcast hosted by Catherine Whitcher.
— Catherine Whitcher, M.Ed, founder, Master IEP Coach® Mentorship + Network
Master IEP Coach founder and CEO Catherine Whitcher, M.Ed brings 25+ years experience helping everyone at the IEP table – parents, teachers, students, admins, therapists, and advocates – create IEPs with less stress and more results.
The Master IEP Coach® community includes over 200 IEP certified coaching advocates who work hand-in-hand with parents and teachers to ensure the best result for their students.
In addition, Catherine conducts hundreds of podcasts and live events across the United States galvanizing parents, teachers and schools. Her Special Education Inner Circle podcast episode published January 25, 2023 featured Frenalytics as an effective way to maximize IEP outcomes, and FrenalyticsEDU was selected by Catherine as a recommended resource for collaborative data collection at home and school.
“I’m extremely excited to introduce Frenalytics to our Master IEP Coach® community,” shared Catherine Whitcher, M.Ed, Founder of Master IEP Coach® Mentorship + Network. “Parents and teachers are always looking for tools to help support meaningful outcomes for students of all ability levels. Frenalytics is easy to use, collects important data for decision-making, and grows with the student while encouraging independence.”
“We’re honored to have Catherine spotlight our platform as a much-needed solution to a teacher’s data collection problems. Not only does it solve this time-intensive and often challenging need, but FrenalyticsEDU turns the data collection process into a collaborative, fun, and interactive experience for all parties involved: teachers, parents, students, admins, therapists, and advocates,” shared Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics.
The January 25, 2023 episode of the Special Education Inner Circle podcast featuring Frenalytics can be found across a variety of networks:
- Special Education Inner Circle website: https://www.masteriepcoach.com/podcasts/special-education-inner-circle-2/episodes/2147854533
- Master IEP Coach blog: https://www.masteriepcoach.com/blog/Collaborative-Data-Collection
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q45L360QkMM
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/catherinewhitcher/videos/958589458633870/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/video/event/urn:li:ugcPost:7023748798237577216/
- Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/169-collaborative-data-collection-at-home-and-school/id1484686234?i=1000596437991
- Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3W5t7lTMao5qU7CmAgiF5V
About Special Education Inner Circle Podcast
The Special Education Inner Circle podcast is hosted by Catherine Whitcher, M.Ed, founder of the Master IEP Coach® Mentorship + Network. Get your notebook ready as Catherine brings you real-world strategies for everyone at the IEP table. With her family’s experience in the disability community and her journey from Special Education classroom teacher to IEP expert, Catherine knows what it takes to prepare students and families for the future. Get ready to be inspired and learn actionable steps you can take immediately to change your special education experience.
