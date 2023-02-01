Ukraine: EUAM provides training for law enforcement psychologists on mitigating the effects of war

The European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine (EUAM) held its first training on stress management and post-traumatic stress disorder in January for psychologists from higher educational institutions of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and psychologists from Ukrainian law enforcement and security agencies (LEAs).

The first two training sessions on mitigating the effects of war were held in Kyiv in a hybrid (online-offline) format for 54 psychologists from Ukrainian LEAs’ universities. The training aimed to provide participants with updated knowledge, including tools for crisis intervention, stress management, post-traumatic stress disorder, and psychological trauma.

EUAM invited international and Ukrainian experts to conduct the trainings, who shared their information and experiences with the participants. One of the trainers, psychologist and psychotherapist Viktoria Solovyova, said that EUAM provides an opportunity to train psychologists in leading techniques and scientifically proven work methods on stress management and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We often see that psychologists are taught methods that are not helpful during crises or emergencies. So, training psychologists from various state agencies in a single validated approach is very important,” Solovyova said.

Find out more

Press release