Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,438 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: EUAM provides training for law enforcement psychologists on mitigating the effects of war

The European Union Advisory Mission to Ukraine (EUAM) held its first training on stress management and post-traumatic stress disorder in January for psychologists from higher educational institutions of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs and psychologists from Ukrainian law enforcement and security agencies (LEAs).

The first two training sessions on mitigating the effects of war were held in Kyiv in a hybrid (online-offline) format for 54 psychologists from Ukrainian LEAs’ universities. The training aimed to provide participants with updated knowledge, including tools for crisis intervention, stress management, post-traumatic stress disorder, and psychological trauma. 

EUAM invited international and Ukrainian experts to conduct the trainings, who shared their information and experiences with the participants. One of the trainers, psychologist and psychotherapist Viktoria Solovyova, said that EUAM provides an opportunity to train psychologists in leading techniques and scientifically proven work methods on stress management and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We often see that psychologists are taught methods that are not helpful during crises or emergencies. So, training psychologists from various state agencies in a single validated approach is very important,” Solovyova said. 

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: EUAM provides training for law enforcement psychologists on mitigating the effects of war

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.