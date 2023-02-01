Moldova: first section of Chisinau ring road renovated with EU support opens to traffic

On 31 January, the first section of the Chisinau bypass road, rehabilitated with the support of the European Investment Bank, was opened to traffic.

It is a 6.6 km long segment with four traffic lanes, two roundabouts and about 90 traffic signs. Five existing bridges have also been rebuilt and five new bridges have been built.

In total, the Chisinau Ring Road consists of six sections, about 90 km long. The total cost of the project is €9.9 million.

“The first section of the Chisinau ring road will help reduce noise and air pollution in Chisinau municipality and make freight transport more efficient. Good transport links are the backbone of a functioning economy and contribute to the country’s prosperity and Moldova’s rapprochement with the EU,” said Janis Mažeiks, European Union Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița.

