EUBAM contributes to the health and safety of Moldovan consumers

The European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM) has facilitated the signing of a cooperation action plan between the Moldovan Customs Service and the State Inspectorate for the Control of Non-food Products and Consumer Protection.

In order to ensure that unsafe or non-compliant products do not reach the market, EUBAM brought customs and consumer protection bodies together and conducted several consultations to establish mechanisms for cooperation on safety and compliance control. The cooperation action plan was developed and signed as a joint initiative to help Moldova follow European best practice and to protect Moldovan consumers.

Acting Director of the Customs Service Nicolae Vutcariov said that “market surveillance plays an important role in protecting consumers from the use of counterfeit products and goods that can harm users’ health and safety.” He added that the customs authority would continue to raise importers’ awareness of their responsibility to consumers and their legal rights and interests.

