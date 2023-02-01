Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,439 in the last 365 days.

EUBAM contributes to the health and safety of Moldovan consumers

The European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM) has facilitated the signing of a cooperation action plan between the Moldovan Customs Service and the State Inspectorate for the Control of Non-food Products and Consumer Protection. 

In order to ensure that unsafe or non-compliant products do not reach the market, EUBAM brought customs and consumer protection bodies together and conducted several consultations to establish mechanisms for cooperation on safety and compliance control. The cooperation action plan was developed and signed as a joint initiative to help Moldova follow European best practice and to protect Moldovan consumers.

Acting Director of the Customs Service Nicolae Vutcariov said that “market surveillance plays an important role in protecting consumers from the use of counterfeit products and goods that can harm users’ health and safety.” He added that the customs authority would continue to raise importers’ awareness of their responsibility to consumers and their legal rights and interests.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EUBAM contributes to the health and safety of Moldovan consumers

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.