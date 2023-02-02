CALIFORNIA STATE ATTORNEYS’ UNION ALLEGES MEMBERS’ PAY ILLEGALLY WITHHELD BY DEPARTMENT THAT INVESTIGATES WAGE THEFT
The Department of Industrial Relations has not paid stipends since Fall 2021, new claim states
It’s disrespectful to our members at DIR. They work hard to ensure workplace justice. Meanwhile, their own employer has been treating them unjustly. This is no way to treat public servants.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Attorneys, Administrative Law Judges and Hearing Officers in State Employment (“CASE”) filed a wage claim late Wednesday on behalf of hundreds of legal professionals that alleges their employer failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in telework stipends amassed over nearly 1½ years (Case No. WC-CM-933146). The offending employer: The Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). The entity tasked with adjudicating the claim: That same Department of Industrial Relations.
— CASE President Tim O'Connor
“It’s disrespectful to our members at DIR,” said CASE President Tim O’Connor. “They work hard to ensure workplace justice. Meanwhile, their own employer has been treating them unjustly. This is no way to treat public servants. That’s why CASE is engaged.”
CASE represents roughly 4,300 Bargaining Unit 2 (Unit 2) employees in more than 100 departments, boards, agencies and commissions statewide. A feature of its latest contract entitles those employees to monthly stipends of $25 if they primarily work in an office or $50 if they mostly work remotely. The program started with the October 2021 pay period.
According to the claim filed by CASE General Counsel Patrick Whalen, DIR has been “unwilling or unable” to pay the stipends to 537 Unit 2 employees, despite the department’s statutory charge to “promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners of California.” For the 16 months that ended in January, DIR’s growing stipend obligations totaled $400 or $800 per person, or at least $300,000 departmentwide – plus any fines, penalties, or interest owed to employees for failure to timely pay the stipend.
CASE met with state officials many times to resolve the issue but to no avail. “DIR has offered no explanation as to why it is charged with enforcing California’s labor laws but yet refuses to pay its own employees the stipend that was negotiated between CASE and the State of California nearly 18 months ago,” CASE notes in its filing.
The next step in the complaint process requires DIR to set a hearing date. However, the department’s longstanding recruiting and retention woes have contributed to a months-long backlog. Most cases settle, but if not, the presiding hearing officer will issue an order with the force of a court judgment. Either party can appeal to superior court, and the winner is entitled to attorney fees. The employee is deemed the winner for attorney fees purposes if the award is anything more than zero.
CASE represents more than 4,300 state legal professionals in over 100 departments who fight for affordable health care, enforce civil rights, protect public safety, promote workplace safety, stop costly workers comp fraud, and more. The union represents its members at the bargaining table, before the Legislature and administrative agencies, judicial bodies, and in every forum where their interests are at stake, freeing them to serve their 39.3 million clients – the people of California.
