Premiere Synthetic Biology Event on Track for Record Attendance - 2023

SynBioBeta announces event dates, keynotes, sponsors, and location

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anticipation and excitement builds for the 2023 SynBioBeta Global Synthetic Biology Conference with global innovation network SynBioBeta announcing today event dates, keynotes, sponsors, and conference location.

Set to be the largest synthetic biology industry event to date, the 2023 SynBioBeta Global Synthetic Biology Conference is host to a worldwide network of biological engineers, innovators, scientists, and entrepreneurs building a more sustainable world.

The event marks an especially critical period where the global synthetic biology market is making giant strides. This includes billions of dollars of new investment activity, rising demand for bio-based products and strong policy tailwinds from the Biden-Harris administration in support of a US-led global bioeconomy.

According to SynBioBeta CEO and Founder Dr. John Cumbers, “The synthetic biology industry is at the forefront of the next manufacturing revolution focused on reading, writing, and editing DNA and designing, building, and testing biological systems inside of living cells. This year’s conference is the place where attendees will gain firsthand insight into state-of-the-art biotechnologies that are driving market adoption and growth of the bioeconomy.”

The global bioeconomy is growing at more than 13% year over year, accounting for almost $1 trillion of U.S. GDP. In 2020, a McKinsey report showed that 60% of global manufacturing inputs can be made with biology and predictions for the future global annual market could be as high as $30 trillion according to a report by Schmidt Futures. The industry is creating hundreds of thousands of good paying jobs and has the potential to create millions more by onshoring global supply chains and converting to sustainable biomanufacturing.

“The SynBioBeta Global Synthetic Biology Conference is recognized as the premiere industry event. Here the world's most influential synthetic biology, bioengineering and technology innovators convene with colleagues, customers, investors, policymakers and media to collaborate and learn about emerging global trends, what's next and how the world is using biology to transform how we fuel, heal, and feed our world,” continued Dr. John Cumbers. “This year’s event is surpassing all participation expectations and we are excited to welcome those invested in the future of synthetic biology to this global event.”

Dr. Cumbers continued, “We are excited to share that Thomas Middleditch, star of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Silicon Valley”, turned climate investor, will be speaking at SynBioBeta this year with Seth Bannon, Founder of venture capital firm Fifty Years, about his passion for climate tech investing. Additionally we are honored to have Chi Onwurah, UK Shadow Minister for Science Research and Innovation presenting at this year’s conference.”

Bit.bio CEO and founder Mark Kotter continued, “SynBioBeta is such an inspiring community. This event is where you see the frontiers of science and innovation come to life to solve the biggest challenges in human health and for our planet.”

The 2023 SynBioBeta Conference offers three days of visionary keynotes and programs where audiences will hear from industry experts from leading companies that include: Twist Bioscience, Procter & Gamble, Ginkgo Bioworks, LanzaTech, and others. Conference tracks and sessions will cover key themes including Human Health, Planetary Health, Tools & Technologies, and Biology’s Role in Society.

Among the notable list of featured speakers are:

Thomas Middleditch - Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter and Climate Investor

Chi Onwurah - UK Member of Parliament, Shadow Minister Business, Energy, Innovation

Paul Stamets - Mycologist, Founder of MycoMedica Life Sciences , Author Fantastic Fungi

Author Fantastic Fungi Dr. Martine Rothblatt, Founder, United Therapeutics

Dr. J. Craig Venter, CEO J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI)

(JCVI) Francis deSouza, CEO Illumina

Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO LanzaTech

Tim Kopra, Former NASA Space Shuttle Commander, CEO Nanoracks .

SynBioBeta Global Synthetic Biology Conference 2023 by the numbers:

12 Fireside Chat

3 Keynote Speakers

20+ Networking Events

80+ Breakout Sessions

10+ Workshops / Round Table Discussions

90+ Exhibitors

A record 3,000+ attendee goal representing 45 countries around the world

Fully registered media and analyst list

The conference is also proud to be sponsored by a full roster of leading global companies . Emily Leproust, CEO, Twist Bioscience stated, "This is a conference not to be missed! This is the place for SynBio power users, experts, key opinion leaders, investors, vendors, students, and novices.”

Owned and produced by SynBioBeta, this year’s event takes place at the Marriott Oakland, May 23 - 25. Registration is open. Visit SynBioBeta for all 2023 SynBioBeta Global Conference updates, registration details , sponsor opportunities and media for all press resources.

About SynBioBeta

SynBioBeta is the premier innovation network for biological engineers, investors, innovators, and entrepreneurs who share a passion for using biology to build a better, more sustainable world. We provide our community members with personal and professional development support, as well as valuable opportunities for partnership, collaboration, networking, and education. We host The Global Synthetic Biology Conference each year, which highlights the innovative developments in synthetic biology that are transforming how we fuel, heal, and feed the world. Our Weekly Newsletter provides opportunities to highlight our partners research, thoughts and discoveries while telling the story of the bioeconomy.

