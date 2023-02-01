Japan Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market to Hit US$ 26.1 Million by 2031 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan pet cancer therapeutics market revenue was US$ 14.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 26.1 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
The demand for pet cancer therapy is on the rise in Japan. The Japanese Animal Hospital Association research shows that over the preceding five years, the number of pets in Japan receiving cancer treatment has increased by 20%.
The impact of malignant cells may be mitigated by cutting-edge anti-cancer medications referred to as pet cancer treatments. Cancer treatments for pets are frequently either monotherapy or combination therapy depending on the type of tumor and its stage. It treats mast cell cancer, melanoma, squamous cell cancer, canine and feline lymphoma, and breast cancer. Among the popular targeted therapies include immunotherapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and biopsy.
Aspects Impacting the Growth of the Japan Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market
There are several causes for this increase in demand. The first is that there are more pet owners in Japan. The number of households with pets in Japan rose by 1.5 million from 2010 to 2019, to 7.1 million. The number of pets increases the risk of cancer. Second, thanks to improvements in veterinary medicine, pets are living longer. As a result, as people get older, they have a much higher chance of getting cancer.
The value of cancer treatment and early detection is becoming more and more apparent to Japanese pet owners, according to the pet cancer treatments business in Japan. Due to the advent of social media and the internet, pet owners may stay informed about the most recent developments in cancer therapy and make informed decisions about their pet's care.
Numerous veterinarians are providing more specialized services and treatments in response to the rising demand for pet cancer care. Some veterinarians have even created specialized pet cancer clinics. Even though treatment may be pricey, many pet owners are willing to spend whatever it takes to give their cherished animal friend a fighting chance.
The market for cancer medications for animals is likely to increase to 26.1 million by 2031. Cancer is the most common cause of death for dogs and cats in Japan. Analysis indicates that a variety of variables, including an aging pet population, greater awareness of pet health issues, and a desire for natural and holistic therapies, are driving the market. In Japan, surgery is the most often used kind of cancer treatment for animals, followed by radiation and chemotherapy. Less intrusive, more natural treatments like homeopathy, herbal therapy, and acupuncture are examples that are gaining popularity. For instance, 47% of dog owners and 34% of cat owners, respectively, said they would be open to purchasing pet cancer medications online.
Segmentation Synopsis
Therapy Insights
Due to the pets' quick responses to the treatment, the chemotherapy segment now dominates the Japan pet cancer therapeutics market and is expected to continue to do so over the study years.
In Japan, there are many bases because chemotherapy is so popular among pet owners.
First off, chemotherapy is relatively affordable when compared to other cancer treatments.
Second, compared to options like surgery or radiation therapy, it is often thought to be less invasive.
Finally, it is practical for busy pet owners to get chemotherapy on an outpatient basis. There are, of course, certain drawbacks to chemotherapy. The most frequent negative side effects on the market include nausea, tiredness, and vomiting. However, with the proper supportive care from a veterinarian, these negative effects may be manageable.
Route of Administration
The oral segment currently has a significant market share in Japan and will continue to do so. The oral route is more practical and less invasive than other ways of administration like an intramuscular or intravenous injection. Oral drug delivery enables a more natural treatment option for pets since they frequently consume medications by mouth. This strategy also prevents the potential side effects of other distribution techniques, such as injection site pain.
Delivery of medications orally also makes it easier for pet owners to monitor their animals because they can quickly determine whether or not the animals are taking the prescribed medication. This is important since some pets could refuse to take their medication orally or via an injection. The oral method of drug delivery is often the one most frequently utilized in Japan to treat canine cancer due to its simplicity, safety, and efficacy.
Species Insights
Dogs are much more likely to develop cancer than cats. As per the Flint Animal Cancer Center, one in every four dogs could acquire cancer. As a result, the market is growing due to the rise in canine cancer cases.
Numerous factors, including the high population density of the nation and the number of dogs living close to one another, contribute to Japan's high risk of canine cancer. The likelihood of the disease spreading increases as a result. In addition, processed meats and fish, which include carcinogens that can raise the chance of developing cancer, are a large part of the Japanese diet.
Numerous cancer types that are particularly prevalent in dogs are available on the market. One is a lymphatic system cancer called lymphoma. Although lymphoma can affect any dog, it is substantially more common in Japan. Another typical type of cancer in Japanese dogs is gastrointestinal cancer, which can affect the stomach, intestines, and rectum. Although gastrointestinal cancer can occur in any dog and is likewise rather common, the prevalence is again substantially higher in Japan.
Application Insights
Mast cell cancer and lymphoma are the most typical uses. Dogs who develop lymphoma frequently do so. Canine lymphoma is a prevalent disease in older to middle-aged canines. Dogs can acquire more than 30 different forms of lymphoma. In addition, multicentric, alimentary, mediastinal, and extranodal lymphomas are the most prevalent.
Distribution Channel Insights
It's no secret that treating a pet's cancer may be very expensive. The average price of cancer treatment in Japan is about $10,350. For most families, this is a considerable sum of money that can be extremely expensive. In Japan, a lot of pet owners like taking their animals to offline sources for cancer treatment. This is due to a few factors. First, the cost of therapy is typically lower for offline channels.
Second, employees from offline channels frequently offer advice and assistance to pet owners.
Finally, because they can speak with personnel and learn more about the treatment alternatives, many pet owners feel more at ease bringing their animals to offline channels.
Purchasing cancer medicines from offline sources in the Japan pet cancer therapeutics industry does have certain disadvantages, though. Pet owners might have to travel to the closest offline channel, which is a drawback. Furthermore, not all offline outlets provide care of the same caliber. Additionally, some pet owners might favor the convenience of online resources.
Overall, Japan pet owners appear to prefer obtaining cancer treatments through offline channels. This preference is by lower expenses, superior guidance and support, and increased comfort. However, there are several disadvantages to using offline channels, including travel distance and time as well as the potential for poorer care.
Notable Competitors
The well-known players in the Japan pet cancer therapeutics market are:
Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Sumitomo Pharma Animal Health Co.
Karyopharm Therapeutics
Zoetis Inc.
Regeneus Ltd.
Virbac
ELIAS Animal Health LLC
AB Science
Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG
Pfizer Inc.
Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Japan pet cancer therapeutics market segmentation focuses on Therapy, Rout Of Administration, Species, Application, and Distribution Channel.
By Therapy
Chemotherapy
Immunotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Combination Therapy
By Route Of Administration
Oral
Injection
By Species
Dogs
Cats
Others
By Application
Lymphoma
Mast Cell Cancer
Melanoma
Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer
By Distribution Channel
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinical Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
