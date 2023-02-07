Global Aerospace Partners with 4AIR to Provide Sustainability Services to its General Aviation Clients
Global Aerospace's general aviation clients will have access to a range of 4Air's services to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.
We are proud to partner with 4AIR to support our customers as they explore ways to achieve their sustainability goals.”MORRIS PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace insurance, today announced a collaboration with 4AIR. 4AIR delivers sustainability programs dedicated to aviation, providing a simplified and verifiable path for the aviation industry to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.
— Chris Proudlove, SVP Underwriting Executive
The aviation industry has made extensive commitments to sustainability by 2050, and there has been immense interest in new sustainability efforts. As private aviation, in particular, continues to grow, continued sustainability commitments and efforts will be necessary to meet industry and global climate goals. 4AIR has created a rating system that is designed to enhance comparability between company commitments, educate flyers, and simplify participation in more comprehensive sustainability efforts that go beyond industry goals.
Global Aerospace’s worldwide general aviation clients will have access to a range of complimentary and discounted services provided by 4AIR.
“Global Aerospace is focused on helping to create environmental sustainability in aviation,” said Chris Proudlove, Senior Vice President, Underwriting Executive and head of the company’s Emerging Technology Unit. “We are proud to partner with 4AIR to support our customers as they explore ways to achieve their sustainability goals.”
“4AIR’s mission is to assist all members of the aviation community in making meaningful and verified strides toward a sustainable future by providing comprehensive programs that meet their voluntary and regulatory goals,” said Kennedy Ricci, President, 4AIR. “The partnership with Global Aerospace offers a turnkey program that helps customers easily integrate sustainability initiatives and compliance into their operation.”
Global Aerospace general aviation clients can start the process by contacting their broker or, to learn more, visit www.global-aero.com/programs/4air.
About Global Aerospace
Global Aerospace is a leading provider of aerospace insurance with a worldwide portfolio of clients who are engaged in every aspect of the aviation and space industries. Headquartered in the UK, we have offices in Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and throughout the United States. Across the world, we employ over 300 people. With experience dating back to the 1920s, the company’s underwriting is backed by a pool of high-quality insurance companies representing some of the most respected names in the business. For additional information about Global Aerospace, please visit www.global-aero.com. To learn more about the company’s SM4 safety program, please visit sm4.global-aero.com.
About 4AIR
4AIR is an industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.
The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, independently verified results and progressively greater impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies. For more information, visit us at www.4air.aero.
Suzanne Keneally
Global Aerospace
+1 973-490-8588
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube