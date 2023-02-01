Lawrie Insurance Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawrie Insurance Group, one of Canada's leading, privately-owned, multi-disciplined insurance brokerages and recently celebrating 40 years in business, announces the appointment of Paul Martin, CIP, as Chief Operating Officer (COO).



Paul brings with him many years of insurance industry leadership and experience. His focus on professionalism and integrity has made him well known for his advocacy for clients, industry education and general love for insurance. Paul believes strongly in giving back to the community and is involved in various charities, including Co-Chair of the WICC Relay for Life and Board Member of Victim Services of York Region. He is also the Past President of the Insurance Institute of Ontario.

Paul will work directly and in collaboration with our teams in driving growth and operational success within LIG's core multi-disciplined business units of Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Employee Benefits, Group Retirement, and Life & Living Benefits.

Bob Lawrie, CEO of Lawrie Insurance Group, commented, "We are thrilled to have Paul join the Lawrie Insurance Group team to bring his experience, leadership, and professionalism in elevating the execution of our long-term strategies and shared commitment to fierce broker independence."

About Lawrie Insurance Group

Lawrie Insurance Group Inc. is a leading privately-owned, multi-disciplined Canadian insurance brokerage specializing in commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, life and living benefits and group retirement solutions. With a staff of over 125 dedicated professionals, Lawrie Insurance Group has become one of the largest and most trusted insurance organizations and ranks in the top 5% of independent insurance brokerages in Canada. Lawrie Insurance Group is a member of the Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Intersure and Globex International with affiliated offices across Canada, the United States, and the world. Please visit us online at www.lawriegroup.com.

Media contact:

Dennis Harrington

Director of Marketing & Communications

dharrington@lawriegroup.com

365-675-0387 (direct)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18c8aab4-e658-4092-98c5-0fe609adb397