SCUTI ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT FROM FASANARA CAPITAL
Leading Global Investment Firm Backs Rewarded gCommerce Leader to Fuel Expansion and Accelerate Growth
Our investment in Scuti is a testimony to the conviction we have in Scuti’s mission to build a democratized and harmonious marketplace where players, brands, and developers coexist”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti.AI LLC, the gaming industry's pioneer in rewarded gCommerce (commerce through gaming) announced a significant investment from Fasanara Capital Limited, a global Fintech investor with USD 4 billion in assets under management. The funds, part of Scuti’s Seed funding round, will be used to accelerate its growth plans and fuel its global expansion.
— Francesco Filia, Founder & CEO at Fasanara Capital
Built by gaming industry veterans, Scuti, the market leader and creator of gCommerce, provides game developers with a better platform to optimize revenues, conversions, and retention through a proprietary interoperable rewards program launched from their game lobby.
Scuti creates a new revenue stream for game developers that is accretive to their bottom line and simultaneously rewards users through a platform that aligns the interests of developers and gamers. To date, the company has signed agreements with over 30 game publishers and strategic partners, projecting over 100 million monthly active users through the games linked to its network by year-end 2023. Additionally, Scuti recently announced its partnership with the upcoming reality gaming TV show, GameMaster as their exclusive gCommerce and rewards partner. Hosted by the "King of Nerds", Wil Wheaton, it will air this Spring. Scuti has also expanded its gCommerce platform into metaverse experiences, including AlterVerse, Atom Universe, and SimWin Sports.
“The global mobile/PC gaming space is a USD 125 billion industry in which Scuti should be well positioned to address monetization problems of game publishers. Our investment in Scuti is a testimony to the conviction we have in Scuti's mission to build a democratized and harmonious marketplace where players, brands, and developers coexist," said Francesco Filia, Founder & CEO at Fasanara Capital, whose venture arm invests globally across Fintech platforms and marketplaces.
"Since its launch, game makers, brands, and, of course, players alike have rapidly embraced Scuti's platform," said Nicholas Longano, Founder & CEO of Scuti. "We are thrilled to join the Fasanara family of portfolio companies, and this partnership will enable us to expand our operations globally to meet the growing needs of our customers."
ABOUT FASANARA CAPITAL LIMITED
Fasanara Capital is an independent, owner-managed, alternative asset management company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. With $4 billion under management and 200+ employees across London (HQ), Milan and others, Fasanara is a pioneer and global market leader in fintech investing, particularly in receivables financing using technology. Fasanara is one of the largest incubators of fintech lenders to both SMEs and Consumers globally and can also invest in early-stage technology companies via its venture funds.
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the marketplace for gamers, and a pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase physical goods in the Scuti catalog. Scuti was built by video game industry veterans, with backgrounds from Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games, Zynga, Electronic Arts and Xbox Game Studios.
Amy Janzen
Brandstyle Communications
+1 917-209-6819
amy@brandstyle.com
