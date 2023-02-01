Auditor Faber to Discuss Fraud and Public Corruption Convictions

Who: Auditor of State Keith Faber

What: Press Conference on Convictions for Fraud and Corruption in Government

When: Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.

Where: Harding Press Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

