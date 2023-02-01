Steel Wire Market Reach USD 179.85 Bn by 2030 at 10.81% CAGR – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Steel Wire Market was valued at US$ 73.41 bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 179.85 Bn by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.81 % during the forecast period 2022–2030.
56.4% of the world's steel wire output is made of high-carbon wire employed in the construction and automotive industries. The food and beverage industry uses stainless wire primarily, and it accounts for the second-largest portion of global output. Construction is the primary industry that uses welded wire. Due to a lack of worldwide producers and the capital-intensive nature of production, the supply of steel wire is very limited. Steel wire costs are hence quite high and have been increasing recently. It is likely that the steel wire market will remain fiercely competitive and that businesses will keep spending money on R&D to enhance their goods and services.
Major Factors Driving the Growth of The Global Market
Drivers
The market for steel wire will expand at a strong CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Several reasons, including the expanding construction sector, increased infrastructure spending, and rising manufacturing activity, are driving up demand for steel wire.
• One of the biggest users of steel wire is the building sector. Due to the rising building activity worldwide, steel wire demand is likely to increase dramatically in this industry. The fastest-growing region in the steel wire industry is the APAC owing to the rising industrialization and urbanization of nations.
• Another significant user of steel wire on the international market is the automobile sector. Due to the rising global vehicle production, the demand for steel wire in this sector is likely to rise significantly over the forecast years. Tires, suspension systems, and body pieces are just a few of the automotive-related uses for steel wire.
• Another significant user of steel wire is the oil and gas industry. Steel wire's durability and corrosion resistance have led to a major expansion in its use in this industry during the past several years. In the oil and gas industry, steel wire is utilized in many different applications, including offshore platforms, well casings, and pipelines.
Restraints
• The growing price of raw resources comes first and foremost. Iron ore, the main raw material used in the manufacture of steel, has seen an increase in price recently. Because of this, steel wire products are now more expensive to create, which has decreased demand from clients who are concerned about price.
• Additionally, the demand for steel wire has been affected by the worldwide economic recession. The demand for steel wire products has decreased as a result of a downturn in manufacturing and building activity. This is especially true in industrialized nations like North America and Europe, where the manufacturing and construction sectors have been hammered particularly hard by the recession.
• Finally, growing competition from substitute materials like aluminum and plastic is another cause that is reducing demand for steel wire. In various applications, these materials are frequently substituted for steel wire, and usage of them has increased recently. The demand for products made from steel wire will likely continue to decline as a result of the increased competition.
Segmentation Summary
Type Analysis
The carbon steel segment owned a 56.4% share of the global market for steel wire. Compared to other types of steel, carbon steel is a cheap metal. Large structural elements like tubes, beams, and rolled sheet steel are perfect for use in it. Stainless steel, on the other hand, is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 11.94% from 2022 to 2030.
Form Analysis
In 2021, the steel wire market for rope maintained a 58.8% market share. Steel wire is frequently used to create ropes as a finished product. Steel wire ropes are a powerful and durable hoisting tool that is widely employed in the train sector. Steel wire ropes are also utilized in the industrial, engineering, building, and automotive sectors.
Coating Type Analysis
In 2021, the zinc industry maintained a 33.6% market share for steel wire. In both general and industrial settings, zinc-coated steel wires are frequently employed in tasks like building, fencing, woven wire mesh, product packaging, handicraft, and other regular tasks. Due to its expanding use as the safest alternative for long-term use and superior corrosion resistance, stainless steel is predicted to increase at the highest CAGR of 12.90% over the projected period.
Thickness Analysis
In 2021, the 0.8mm to 1.6mm segment made up about 41.8% of the market's total revenue. From 2022 to 2030, it is likely that this segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 12.45%. Steel wire with a thickness ranging from 0.8 mm to 1.6 mm is utilized in various industrial applications, including rebar binding in construction, electronics, automotive, manufacturing, entertainment, mining, and other industries.
End User Analysis
In 2021, the construction industry accounted for 23.7% of the worldwide steel wire market. For tying and binding the rebars at the joints to maintain the position, steel wire is frequently utilized. Additionally, they are employed on building sites to carry machines and other large items like cement blocks. On the other side, steel wires, maybe a part of lifts or elevators, conveyer belts, and other devices in the manufacturing sector. As a result, over the projected period of 2022-2030, the manufacturing segment is expected to increase at the highest CAGR of 13.35%.
Region Analysis
China accounted for roughly 66.5% of the Asia Pacific region's market share in 2021, which saw Asia Pacific dominate the steel wire industry globally. India and China are the two countries that produce the most steel worldwide. Additionally, a sizable number of market participants in these nations have expedited the region's steel wire production. Additionally, the development of smart cities and infrastructure in the area will spur the steel wire market in the future.
China produces the most steel wire in the world, making up more than 66.5% of the region's total output. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and India are further significant steel wire-producing nations in the Asia-Pacific area. Steel wire manufacturing has increased significantly in the Asia Pacific region over the past few years, partly due to China and other developing nations in the region experiencing rapid economic expansion. Steel wire is a crucial component used in many different industries, such as electronics, automotive, and construction. As a result, these industries have experienced rapid expansion at the same time as the increase in steel wire manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region.
In the years to come, the Asia Pacific area is likely to maintain its position as the world's largest producer of steel wire due to the region's robust economic growth and increased demand from important end-use sectors.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the major players in the global steel wire market are:
Usha Martin
ArcelorMittal
Teufelberger
Bekaert SA
TATA Steel Limited
Bharat Wire Ropes Limited
SHAGANG GROUP Inc.
China Baowu Group
POSCO
CSN Steel
Nippon Steel
Ferrier Nord
Kobe Steel, Ltd.
Gustav Wolf GmbH
JSW Steel Ltd.
Jianglin Stainless
HBIS Group
JFE Steel Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global steel wire market segmentation focuses on Type, Form, Coating Type, Thickness, End-User, and Region.
By Type
Carbon Steel
Alloy Steel
Stainless Steel
By Form
Rope
Non- Rope
By Coating Type
PVC
Zinc
Aluminum Alloy
Stainless Steel
Others
By Thickness
0.01 mm to 0.8 mm
0.8 mm to 1.6 mm
1.6 mm to 4 mm
4 mm & above
By End User
Oil and Gas
Aerospace
Mining
Manufacturing
Automotive
Construction
Agriculture
Entertainment
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
