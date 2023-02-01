Louisiana Association of Conservation Districts hosted 77th Annual Meeting

NEWS

February 1, 2023

Louisiana Association of Conservation Districts hosted its 77th Annual Meeting

The Louisiana Association of Conservation Districts (LACD) held its 77th Annual Meeting in Baton Rouge on January 11-13, 2023. Over 200 supervisors, district employees, conservation partners, and sponsors attended the conference.

The theme “Healthy Soils: The Key to the Future” was promoted throughout the meeting with special presenters, break-out sessions, and panel discussions providing information and education pertaining to soil health and related conservation practices.

Keynote speakers included the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist, State Representatives, and representatives from Farm Bureau, Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (LDNR), Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), the Office of Community Development, National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD), US Forest Service, Farm Service Agency (FSA), and the LSU AgCenter.

Updates were presented on The Waters of the United States rule, Carbon Sequestration Initiatives, Louisiana Outdoors Forever, the Louisiana Watersheds Initiative update, and much more.

During the meeting, a luncheon was held to highlight the 2022 Louisiana Certified Master Farmers, and an awards dinner recognized district supervisors and staff, state poster contest and scholarship winners, and Conservation Champions and Distinguished Service Awards. On Friday, Supervisor Training was provided by LDAF’s Office of Soil and Water Conservation, followed by the Legislative Session and business meeting, a LACD business meeting, then finally, a Code of Governmental Ethics Training for district board members and staff.

In conjunction with previously mentioned activities, district staff, board members, and conservation partners were also invited to attend the 2nd Annual Project Water Education Today (Project WET)/Project Learning Tree (PLT) and Wonders of the Wetlands! (WOW!) combo workshop Friday morning. Project WET, PLT, and WOW! are objective, experimental, science-based educational outreach programs that provide both formal and non-formal educators with educational topics appropriate for students in grades K-12. Participants joined together for a training full of activities and demonstrations related to water, forestland, and wetland conservation. At the end of the training, attendees were given guidebooks for each program, with over 100 preconstructed activity lesson plans created for outreach opportunities and in-school lessons.

The Louisiana Association of Conservation Districts would like to thank all their sponsors, exhibitors, districts, and conservation partners for another successful annual meeting.

Newly certified Master Farmers include Trent Broussard of D&B Farms, Roland Crymes, and Rex Calhoun. Re-certified Master Farmers are Richard Damien Bollich and Raymond J. Fontenot.

Special Awards

Outstanding District Secretary

Stephanie Garvin – Lower Delta SWCD

Outstanding District Technician

Kalee Dorton – Dugdemona SWCD

Outstanding District Supervisor

Preston E. Broxson – Calcasieu SWCD

Louisiana Conservation Champions

Calcasieu Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors

State Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, District 52, Lafourche-Terrebonne SWCD

State Representative Jack G. McFarland, District 13, Dugdemona SWCD

Distinguished Service Award

State Representative Charles “Chuck” Owen, District 30, Calcasieu SWCD

Guy Caire Award

Mr. Wesley Coffman – Calcasieu SWCD

LACD Scholarship Award

Ms. Isabella Hardy – Jefferson Davis SWCD

Mr. Kade Schexnayder – Lower Delta SWCD