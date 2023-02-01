Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,465 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free virtual class on firearm cleaning and storage

Body

Chillicothe, Mo. – Firearms used for hunting and target shooting need care and maintenance to work properly year after year. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This class will cover cleaning techniques and safe storage of rifles and shotguns. Handguns will not be covered in the class.

Taking a gun hunting exposes them to dirt, dust, and moisture that can cause harm. Also, improper lubrication of actions can cause mechanisms to cease functioning properly. Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will talk about how to clean rifle and shotgun parts to keep them loading and firing smoothly. Brandsgaard will also discuss storage methods that protect guns from harm and keep them safe.

This virtual firearm cleaning and storage class is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YN.

You just read:

MDC offers free virtual class on firearm cleaning and storage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.