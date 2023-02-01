Williston // Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1000500
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 1/27/23 0000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 Underhill
VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VICTIM: Tyler Bushey
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the January 27, 2023 Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary in the Town of Underhill. Property was stolen and items were damaged during the burglary. Through investigation it was determined a juvenile was responsible. Most of the items were recovered. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Family Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/23 1030 hours
COURT: Chittenden/ Family
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.