Williston // Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 23A1000500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 1/27/23 0000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 Underhill

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: Tyler Bushey

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the January 27, 2023 Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary in the Town of Underhill. Property was stolen and items were damaged during the burglary. Through investigation it was determined a juvenile was responsible. Most of the items were recovered. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Family Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/23 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden/ Family

