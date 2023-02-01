Submit Release
Williston // Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1000500

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/27/23 0000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 Underhill

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:   Juvenile                                            

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

VICTIM: Tyler Bushey

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the January 27, 2023 Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary in the Town of Underhill. Property was stolen and items were damaged during the burglary. Through investigation it was determined a juvenile was responsible. Most of the items were recovered. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court Family Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  2/23/23 1030 hours          

COURT: Chittenden/ Family

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Williston // Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

