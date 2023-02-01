Update: VSP news release; unlawful fornication, false information to police case # 22B1002578

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B East Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 4-24-2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, Brattleboro, Dummerston area in Windham County

VIOLATION: Fornication by Persons Prohibited to Marry (Vermont Statutes Annotated Title 13 VSA 205, Title 15 VSA 1a) and False Report to Police (13 VSA 1754).

ACCUSED: Samuel W. Hunt

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale NH

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police investigation in this case determined that Samuel W. Hunt had sexual contact with a relative, and subsequently lied to police during the investigation into the incident. VSP worked closely on this case with the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Hunt’s arraignment, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023***

Beginning on April 26th, 2022, Vermont State Police BCI began an investigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County on April 24th, 2022. This investigation determined that Samuel W. Hunt age 37 committed the above offenses. Detectives with Hinsdale NH Police Department assisted with this investigation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-1-23 1 PM

COURT: Windham Criminal

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.