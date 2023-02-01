Update: VSP news release; unlawful fornication, false information to police case # 22B1002578
CASE#: 22B1002578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 4-24-2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford, Brattleboro, Dummerston area in Windham County
VIOLATION: Fornication by Persons Prohibited to Marry (Vermont Statutes Annotated Title 13 VSA 205, Title 15 VSA 1a) and False Report to Police (13 VSA 1754).
ACCUSED: Samuel W. Hunt
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hinsdale NH
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police investigation in this case determined that Samuel W. Hunt had sexual contact with a relative, and subsequently lied to police during the investigation into the incident. VSP worked closely on this case with the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Hunt’s arraignment, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.
***Initial news release, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023***
Beginning on April 26th, 2022, Vermont State Police BCI began an investigation into alleged sexual offenses said to have occurred at different locations in Windham County on April 24th, 2022. This investigation determined that Samuel W. Hunt age 37 committed the above offenses. Detectives with Hinsdale NH Police Department assisted with this investigation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-1-23 1 PM
COURT: Windham Criminal
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
