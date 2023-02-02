Sharp General Contractors, Inc. Welcomes Sarah Miller as Director of Operations and Business Development
POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharp General Contractors, Inc., a multi-state general contracting company, is proud to welcome Sarah Miller as the Director of Operations and Business Development. Sarah most recently held the role of Director of Design & Construction at Mindpath Health, and prior to Mindpath held the role of Director of Clinical Delivery for UnitedHealth Group. She brings twenty (20) years of experience in commercial construction to Sharp General Contractors, Inc. and began her new journey just recently on January 30, 2023.
Sarah is excited to join the team and says “for me, becoming a part of the Sharp family creates a unique platform to integrate my years of diversified corporate experience with Sharp’s reputation of honesty and integrity.”
John Arasi, President of Sharp General Contractors, Inc., states that “Sarah’s personality and talent mesh so well with our culture that her integration will be seamless.”
In her previous roles, Sarah has led substantial teams of internal employees as well as external consultants. She has managed $165 million in capital and has been responsible for the successful coordination and completion of nearly one million SF of growth and acquisition projects.
Sarah is originally from New Jersey but relocated to South Florida over ten (10) years ago. Sarah has a diverse background, including receiving her Six Sigma Green Belt in 2021, and has been the recipient of numerous value-based awards over the years for her business acumen. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, participating in Lagree classes and supporting local community events. She also donates throughout the year to the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and Paws of War.
Sarah will continue Sharp’s commitment to a customer first, teamwork approach and further the company’s reputation of honesty, integrity and compassion. Sarah has a track record for establishing versatile teams and her ability to recruit and develop talent creates an environment in which all collaborators thrive and client expectations are exceeded.
About Sharp General Contractors, Inc.
Sharp General Contractors, Inc. is licensed in Florida for nearly twenty four (24) years and is also licensed in five (5) southeastern states-Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. We handle all types of commercial construction projects from ground up to renovation to emergency preparedness/disaster recovery. We are also Florida state certified in mold remediation.
Our mission is to make the construction process effortless for our clients. We listen to your unique needs and aspirations and work tirelessly to provide the best solutions for your project. We earn our clients’ trust through our commitment to delivering on time and working with integrity.
