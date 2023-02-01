For the Seventh Consecutive Year, Tyson Foods Tops FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies List for Food Production

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) ranks No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies in the Food Production category for the seventh consecutive year.



The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asks top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that have the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

“Our team members are the heart of our business and their hard work and dedication to win with excellence every day is what put us in the position to be recognized as a leading food company,” said Donnie King, president & CEO of Tyson Foods. “We’re honored to again be acknowledged and we’re committed to continuing to provide high-quality protein at good value to our growing world.”

Tyson continues to support U.S. team members and plant communities through numerous hunger and disaster relief efforts, community grants and on-site educational programs. In 2022, the company donated more than 18 million pounds of protein – the equivalent of 72 million protein servings – to food banks, pantries, and hunger relief organizations in plant communities and across the nation.

The company recently announced that it has invested more than $20 million this year to offer longer parental leave, additional mental health support and other wellness benefits to enhance the company’s caring and inclusive culture. This includes eligibility for healthcare benefits on the first day of employment for all full-time U.S. team members. The new policies and investments are in addition to recent compensation benefits. Over the past year, Tyson invested more than $50 million in thank you bonuses and $100 million in wage increases for U.S. hourly workers.

Tyson Foods is passionate about creating an inclusive workplace that supports and empowers all team members. This includes remaining focused on ensuring the recruitment, development, and retention of a diverse group of team members and providing them with the opportunity to grow and develop personally and professionally. The company provides opportunities for education and life-skill development through the Tyson Immigration Partnership (TIP) , as well as the company’s Upward Academy program, which also offers free and accessible classes in English as a Second Language (ESL), High School Equivalency (HSE), financial literacy and digital literacy. In 2022, Tyson expanded Upward Academy to provide free education for all U.S. team members. Tyson’s investment covers 100% of all tuition, books, and fees and will include access to more than 200 programs from over 35 top universities and learning providers. The company is also addressing the barriers of transportation through a growing ride-share program that provides a low-cost way to commute to work at Tyson. To learn more about all the benefits Tyson Foods offers its team members, visit the Tyson Benefits page.

In 2022, through their FY21 Sustainability Report, the company renewed its focus on three essential pillars of success— reimagining people and community impact, driving product responsibility from farm to table, and working toward sustaining natural resources and achieving net zero—and are continuing that work in 2023 to update their ESG strategy, including setting new targets and goals through the Formula to Feed the Future.

Fortune’s World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with Fortune annually since 1997 to identify, select and rank the World’s Most Admired Companies and uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products, and services and global competitiveness. Tyson Foods ranks No. 1 in the Food Production category in all nine of these.

The World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on the Fortune website. For more information on how the rankings are determined, view the full methodology on Korn Ferry’s website.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Kelly Hellbusch | Kelly.hellbusch@tyson.com | 281-799-9784

Category: IR, Newsroom