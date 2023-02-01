Epic phone. Epic network. Epic deal on the new Samsung Galaxy S23

/EIN News/ -- Switch to Verizon and get a Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G — all on us1. Available for preorder today.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The news: Look no further! The brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 series is available for preorder from Verizon right now, and we have epic offers to help you move to Verizon or upgrade.



For a limited time, if you switch1 to Verizon or upgrade2, you can get a Samsung Galaxy 23 on us, or get $800 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone, all with select trade-in on qualified 5G Unlimited plans. And, get a free Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with purchase. Switchers also get a $200 Verizon eCard after they sign up.



Plus, if you pre-order your Galaxy S23 series smartphone on Verizon today you get upgraded to the next storage tier for free. Get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB, or the 512GB model for the price of 256GB.



All three phones will be available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender on Verizon.com and in Verizon stores on February 17. Here’s the Galaxy S23 lineup:

Galaxy S23 Ultra (6.8” screen) 3 starting at $33.33 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail)

starting at $33.33 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,199.99 retail) Galaxy S23+ (6.6” screen) 3 starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail) Galaxy S23 (6.1” screen) 3 starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail)



Don’t forget to accessorize your new phone. For a limited time, get 20% off Galaxy S23 cases and screen protectors4, 30% off Samsung-brand cases when you purchase them online4 and 25% off Samsung chargers when you purchase online or at a Verizon store4. New phone cases and screen protectors will also be available from Verizon, Otterbox, Elizabeth James, Samsung, GEAR4, Coach, Kate Spade, Incipio, Case-Mate, Pelican, UAG, Spigen, dbramante1928, Tech21, Speck and ZAGG.



Why it’s important: Samsung’s premiere Galaxy S23 line-up is a step up in every possible way, but what will surprise you is what lies under that brilliant adaptive display that looks great, even in direct sunlight.



Here are some of the coolest features that make the Galaxy S23 perfect for work and play:

Unrivaled photography: Nightography is improved! Filming a favorite song at a concert, snapping a selfie at the aquarium, or grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner is now even better with sharper images and videos 5 . Add to that a massive new 200-megapixel camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and you are looking at a camera system that will make you the envy of your friends.

Nightography is improved! Filming a favorite song at a concert, snapping a selfie at the aquarium, or grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner is now even better with sharper images and videos . Add to that a massive new 200-megapixel camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and you are looking at a camera system that will make you the envy of your friends. Next-level gaming: Gaming also got a huge boost thanks to the new Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy 6 , which brings a premium experience, including groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming experience, a larger cooling system and adaptive gaming performance. That translates to lower lag — especially when you are connected to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband — and longer playing time.

Gaming also got a huge boost thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy , which brings a premium experience, including groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming experience, a larger cooling system and adaptive gaming performance. That translates to lower lag — especially when you are connected to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband — and longer playing time. Redefining productivity: For Verizon business and power users, the Galaxy S23 series includes seamless Microsoft integration, instant collaboration with Google Meet and defense-grade Knox security to keep your files safe. And yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra includes Galaxy S Pen, making it easy to sign documents or jot down notes when inspiration strikes 7 .

For Verizon business and power users, the Galaxy S23 series includes seamless Microsoft integration, instant collaboration with Google Meet and defense-grade Knox security to keep your files safe. And yes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra includes Galaxy S Pen, making it easy to sign documents or jot down notes when inspiration strikes . Express yourself your way: The Galaxy S23 series lets you personalize your phone in so many more ways using the One UI Design platform. Now you can easily tweak your colors, themes and widgets to match your mood and lifestyle. You can even add motion to your lock screen.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking for the perfect all-around phone that will inspire creativity, expand productivity and power your life, no matter where your adventures take you.



Speaking of adventures, to showcase the epic Nightography of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, along with the power of Verizon’s network, we’re taking streaming superstar DrLupo on a one-of-a-kind camping trip that'll be broadcast live on YouTube February 4.



Visit verizon.com or head to a Verizon store near you for more information or to preorder your Galaxy S23 starting February 1 at 1pm ET. Verizon business customers can visit Verizon Business Group for business-specific pricing and promos.

15G phone: $799.99 (128 GB only) device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan req'd; or w/upgrade smartphone line on select 5G unlimited plans (excludes 5G Start plan). $200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch/Tablet: Up to $669.99 device payment purchase w/new line on eligible plan req'd. Less up to $669.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos; 0% APR. All promo credits for phone/watch/tablet offers end if eligibility req's are no longer met.

2Up to $1,379.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req'd on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan req'd; or w/upgrade smartphone line on select 5G unlimited plans (excludes 5G Start plan). Less $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Up to $180 instant credit applied for memory upgrade within the same model.

3Measured diagonally, Galaxy S23's screen size is 6.1" in the full rectangle and 5.9" with accounting for the rounded corners, Galaxy S23+'s screen size is 6.6" in the full rectangle and 6.4" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

4Limited time only. While supplies last. Terms may apply.

5Compared to Galaxy S22 Ultra

6Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is optimized for Samsung and exclusive at the time of Galaxy S23 series’ launch.

7S pen support is only available on Galaxy S23 Ultra among Galaxy 23 series.

