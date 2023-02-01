Feb. 1, 2023—TWC Releases 2023 Texas Conference for Employers Schedule

Date: Feb. 1, 2023

Series provides education and resources to Texas employers and businesses

AUSTIN –Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) announces the 2023 season of the Texas Conference for Employers ( TCE ), with the first event scheduled this month. TWC ’s Office of the Commissioner Representing Employers sponsors the TCE series, which offers employers, managers, and human resource professionals the opportunity to learn about new employment laws, earn education credits, network with peers, and talk one-on-one with employment attorneys.

Virtual and in-person options are now available for each of the scheduled events. Events are scheduled through September 2023, with the first seminar occurring in El Paso on Feb. 3, 2023. To view the list of confirmed locations and register, visit the TWC Texas Conference for Employers webpage.

Every Texas employer is encouraged to attend each year as the topics are updated annually to provide current, relevant information for employers concerning the legal issues associated with operating a business in Texas. The seminars are geared toward small business owners, HR managers and assistants, payroll managers, and anyone responsible for hiring and managing employees. Topics are selected based on the most common inquiries TWC receives from employers.

“Texas employers, large and small, drive our state’s success, and our team is committed to providing employers the resources they need to flourish and prosper,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “The Texas Conference for Employers seminars provide vital information on new and updated state and federal employment laws, and the unemployment claim and appeal process. We encourage Texas employers to take full advantage of this valuable learning opportunity.”

Employers receive practical, timely information for operating a successful business and learn techniques to manage employees more effectively. Seminar topics include:

Texas employment law and hiring legally

Federal and Texas wage and hour law

Unemployment claims and appeals

Independent contractors

Employee policy handbooks

Drug testing

Workplace privacy issues

Background checks and social media

The Society for Human Resource Management Texas State Council ( Texas SHRM ) co-sponsors the Texas Conference for Employers and offers professional development credits. Attorneys may receive up to 5.5 hours of Mandatory Continuing Legal Education ( MCLE ) credit if they attend the entire conference. Certified public accountants can earn continuing education credit, while other conference participants may qualify for general professional credit.

The Office of the Commissioner Representing Employers website offers information about resources available to Texas employers. Subscribe to the quarterly newsletter Texas Business Today to receive important and useful information created for businesses.

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically.