Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,460 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bailey Directs Letter to CVS and Walgreens Over Distribution of Abortion Pills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to uphold the laws as written and defend the welfare of women and unborn children, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey led a coalition of 20 state attorneys general to CVS and Walgreens informing them that their announced plan to use the mail to distribute abortion pills is both unsafe and illegal.

As Attorney General, it is my responsibility to enforce the laws as written, and that includes enforcing the very laws that protect Missouri’s women and unborn children,” said Attorney General Bailey. “My Office is doing everything in its power to inform these companies of the law, with the promise that we will use every tool at our disposal to uphold the law if broken.”

CVS and Walgreens recently announced that they are seeking FDA certification to use the mail to sell abortion pills. CVS and Walgreens announced this decision after the Biden administration endorsed abortion by mail in an attempt to circumvent the right of states to protect women and children. Abortion pills impose far higher risks of complications compared to surgical abortions. In addition, abortion pills, especially when distributed by mail, make coerced abortions much easier.

The letter informs CVS and Walgreens that “Federal law expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive any drug that will ‘be used or applied for producing abortion’… the text could not be clearer: ‘every article or thing designed, adapted, or intended for producing abortion … shall not be conveyed in the mails.’ And anyone who ‘knowingly takes any such thing from the mails for the purpose of circulating’ is guilty of a federal crime.”

Additionally, the letter notes that the practice of abortion by mail endorsed by the Biden administration violates state law. “In Missouri, for example, it is unlawful to distribute an abortion drug through the mail.  Missouri law also prohibits unfair or deceptive trade practices—and trade practices that violate federal law necessarily are unfair and deceptive.”

“We emphasize that it is our responsibility as State Attorneys General to uphold the law and protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in our states,” the attorneys general conclude in the letter. “Part of that responsibility includes ensuring that companies like yours are fully informed of the law so that harm does not come to our citizens.”

Missouri authored the letter, and was joined by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

The full letter to Walgreens can be viewed here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-02-01-fda-rule---walgreens-letter-danielle-gray.pdf?sfvrsn=ff1e6652_2

The full letter to CVS can be viewed here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2023-02-01-fda-rule---cvs-letter-tom-moriarty.pdf?sfvrsn=d42cfc2b_2

                                                                 ###

You just read:

Attorney General Bailey Directs Letter to CVS and Walgreens Over Distribution of Abortion Pills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.