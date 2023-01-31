Submit Release
Bull moose euthanized after becoming a public safety hazard near Interstate 84 in southern Idaho

On Monday evening, January 30, 2023, Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of a moose very close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in southern Idaho. Once on scene, the officer found a large bull moose within 30 feet of the interstate where vehicle speed limits are 80 mph and road conditions were poor due to the recent winter weather conditions.

The officer was able to get the moose to move away from the north-side of the interstate to a location along the Snake River and very near a commercial campground full of campers.

Over time the moose became agitated due to human activity in the area. At one point, the moose charged the conservation officer, who was able to quickly find a safe place to avoid the moose charge.  

After repeated attempts to move the moose farther away from the commercial campground the moose ran at full speed towards the Interstate, where it was safely shot by the officer to prevent it from crossing into nighttime oncoming traffic.

The moose was salvaged, and the meat will be donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry who will then distribute to area food banks for distribution to Idaho families in need of food. 

 

