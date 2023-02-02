Awakening Our Intimate Experience with God to Take Place at The Meditation Museum

SEE YOU HERE

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Meditation Museum is proud to announce "Awakening Our Intimate Experience with God," for Maha Shivaratri, a unique and exciting event that will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 9525 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. "Awakening Our Intimate Experience with God" will feature Washington D.C.'s very own motivational inspiration and meditation expert, Sister Dr. Jenna, founder and director of the Meditation Museum and host of the America Meditating Radio Show.

The Meditation Museum, has slowly begun to reopen its doors to the public and what better way than to celebrate the ancient Indian festival, Maha Shivaratri, the festival of celebrating good over evil. Sister Jenna said, "We are thrilled to bring Awakening Our Intimate Experience with God to the Meditation Museum in Silver Spring. This event is designed to relieve stress, reconnect the self to a Supreme Love, and reduce anxiety by enjoying an inspirational and relaxing evening. We believe that the thriving Silver Spring community will find Awakening Our Intimate Experience with God to be a truly enriching and unforgettable experience."

Awakening Our Intimate Experience with God will showcase Indian dance, music, poetry, inspirational messages and guided meditation, providing a peaceful and educational environment for participants. It will also feature special video messages by world renowned Bk Shivani and administrative head of the Brahma Kumaris, Sister Jayanti along with a live guided meditation by Sister Jenna to enrich the evening.

For more information about Awakening Our Intimate Experience with God or an interview with Sister Jenna,

Please contact Ms. Silvera at (202) 577-3763 and visit www.meditationmuseum.org.

Email: meditationmuseum@gmail.com

