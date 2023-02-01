Submit Release
JCVI Associate Professor Marcelo Freire elected to the 2022 class of AAAS Fellows

Inflammation is a fundamental physiological process of normal healing, yet in pathology, the inflammatory responses present abnormal circuitry with many unknown interactions.”
— Marcelo Freire
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI) announced today that Marcelo Freire, DDS, PhD, DMedSc, an associate professor in its Genomic Medicine Group, has been elected as a new member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Dr. Freire is being honored for pioneering contributions to research in decoding the molecular basis of chronic inflammation, in the class of 2022 AAAS Fellows. Election as a Fellow honors members whose efforts on behalf of the advancement of science or its applications in service to society have distinguished them among their peers and colleagues and is one of the most distinguished honors within the scientific community.

“Most chronic conditions are multifactorial, but a common thread among them is the presence of dysbiotic inflammation. My laboratory goal is to dissect the molecular cues and biological networks that drive these aberrant immune responses. I am thrilled to learn our scholarly pursuits (and passion!) are being recognized by a distinguished group of scientists,” Freire says.

Dr. Freire has extensive experience in microbiome, host-microbial interactions, inflammation biology, and oral medicine. He has led studies related to transcriptomics and proteomics of immune cells in health and chronic diseases; and recently mapped the molecular composition of neutrophil extracellular traps (Nets). “Inflammation is a fundamental physiological process of normal healing, yet in pathology, the inflammatory responses present abnormal circuitry with many unknown interactions”. At JCVI, Dr. Freire is working on investigating links integrating microbiome and immune responses, in tissue and biofluids, to further understand how and why these forces control phenotypic changes.

About J. Craig Venter Institute

The J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI) is a not-for-profit research institute in Rockville, Maryland and La Jolla, California dedicated to the advancement of the science of genomics; the understanding of its implications for society; and communication of those results to the scientific community, the public, and policymakers. Founded by J. Craig Venter, Ph.D., the JCVI is home to approximately 120 scientists and staff with expertise in human and evolutionary biology, genetics, bioinformatics/informatics, information technology, high-throughput DNA sequencing, genomic and environmental policy research, and public education in science and science policy. The JCVI is a 501(c)(3) organization. For additional information, please visit www.jcvi.org.

