Attorney General Tong Submits Testimony Regarding Ban on Flavored Tobacco

Attorney General William Tong

02/01/2023

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today submitted testimony concerning House Bill 6488, An Act Concerning Cigarettes, Tobacco Products, Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems And Vapor Products. In his testimony, Attorney General Tong notes that he fully supports a ban on flavored tobacco, but expresses concern that the legislation as currently written exempts the most widely used flavor—menthol—which must be included in the ban to deter youth addiction.

“Ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol, will have an enormous impact in reducing the number of people who die or suffer debilitating preventable illness from tobacco use, significantly reducing the number of young people who become addicted to tobacco products, and reversing the youth e-cigarette epidemic. A comprehensive flavor ban that includes menthol will save thousands of Connecticut lives, protect public health, and advance health equity. It should be implemented immediately,” Attorney General Tong states in his testimony.

