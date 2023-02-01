Holcim US Unites Legacy Brands in Mid-Atlantic Region

Company expands Holcim identity in the D.C/ Maryland / Virginia (DMV), unifying some of the region's most trusted brands in the building sector

New milestone in Holcim's transformation to be the U.S. leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US, the leader in sustainable building solutions, announced today plans to unite its legacy brands in the Mid-Atlantic region. The regional rebrand will advance Holcim's innovative ideas to build progress for people in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia (DMV) area, while maintaining the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction.

"This region has been a center of innovation for the country and at the forefront of the company's mission to provide innovative and sustainable building material solutions. The U.S. launch of Holcim's low-carbon concrete, ECOPact, began here in 2020 and has been used in the construction of innovative area projects, such as the Georgetown University buildings and Amazon data centers," said Cedric Barthelemy, head of Mid-Atlantic Region, Holcim US. "As we strive to usher in a greener future, our legacy of valued partnership, high-quality service and collaboration will continue in each location, now under the Holcim name."

Aggregate Industries operations in the DMV, Pennsylvania and South Virginia areas, including ready-mix, aggregates, asphalt & paving and recycle solutions, will now be part of a larger Holcim presence in the Mid-Atlantic. Regional Holcim operations also include cement plant in Hagerstown and slag facility at Sparrows Point, Maryland, as well as a cement plant in Whitehall, Pennsylvania and terminals across the state.

The transition follows the Holcim US rebrand that launched in March of 2022, followed by subsequent regional transitions in Texas, Colorado and Louisiana. Uniting these brands as Holcim contributes to the company's ongoing initiatives to lead with sustainability in all facets of its operations and empowers its work as a sustainable builder of progress.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including Aggregate Industries, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

