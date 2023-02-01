Flourish Medical Names Joanne Rupprecht CEO, Focusing on Women's Health Med Device

Exec will work to commercialize medical device in women's health market

Flourish Medical, LLC, a medical device development and manufacturing company, has named Joanne Rupprecht CEO.

Flourish, dedicated to meeting the needs of the women's health market, is the designer and manufacturer of a novel, single-use, disposable device that helps women manage stress urinary incontinence. Affecting more than 15 million women in the United States alone, stress incontinence is a condition that can affect women in many stages of life, and is the most common form of urinary incontinence.

"Jo brings a real understanding of medical device development to Flourish," says Jim Kasic, chairman of the board for Flourish. "She knows the healthcare space inside and out, how to work with complex regulatory requirements and how to get products to market as quickly as possible."

Rupprecht brings more than 35 years of medical device product development experience to Flourish. She started her career at Abbott Laboratories, and has become a recognized leader in healthcare product commercialization with extensive experience in entrepreneurship, law, compliance and ethics, and regulatory affairs and quality assurance.

The CEO also is a dedicated academician. She is an adjunct professor in the master's program in biomedical entrepreneurship and regulatory affairs at the University of Colorado Denver, Anschutz Medical Campus, and serves as a member of the board of directors for the school's Broadening Experiences in Scientific and Scholarly Training program. She also has held research integrity and regulatory affairs management positions at Colorado State University. Additional experience includes service as a legislative research fellow for the State of Colorado General Assembly.

The CEO holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. She is the recipient of the Colorado Bioscience Association's 2021 Institute Leadership Award.

"The Flourish device means a positive lifestyle change for millions of women," says Rupprecht. Research shows that fewer than 25% of women with incontinence seek medical advice or help for their problem, she explains, and that many of them do not want surgery or other invasive procedures. "Flourish provides the opportunity for these women to take control over this condition, manage their own situation and engage in daily activities without limitation, worry, or embarrassment," she states. "It allows them to flourish and get back to the activities that bring them joy and fulfillment."

Flourish Medical, LLC, is a medical device development and manufacturing company serving the needs of the women's health market. The company's flagship product, Flourish, is a novel, single-use, disposable device that helps women manage stress urinary incontinence. Flourish Medical is based in Boulder, Colorado.

