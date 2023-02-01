Vetter's Clinical Facility Demonstrates Success with Five Client Products Now on the Market

Both the US Skokie and European Rankweil sites address customer needs in early-phase drug development

Clinical development pipeline is essential to global business strategy

Vetter Development Service offers comprehensive expertise for in-human trial material

New facility in Austria expands clinical manufacturing capacity

With the increasing drug development for novel therapeutics, a growing number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies are seeking clinical manufacturing partners to help meet the demand for complex fill and finish solutions. And, while the stages of early drug development are challenging, Vetter, a globally leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is committed to addressing this challenge by offering comprehensive expert manufacturing services for clinical trials and supporting their customer products path to commercialization. A testament to this commitment is evidenced by the success of its Skokie facility which has already contributed to bring five new customer products to market since it began full operations in 2011, with another four expected to launch in the next months.

Since the opening of the site, more than 240 customer audits have been successfully completed and the facility has performed over 45 media fills without failure. Currently, Vetter Development Service runs more than 80 projects in phase I and II clinical development. In the past years, the facility executed over 30 transfers from its early clinical projects to Germany for further late-stage development. "Our clinical manufacturing sites are an essential part of Vetter's commercial business pipeline. And the Skokie site has demonstrated an impressive track record of success since its opening twelve years ago. In the last year alone, we have acquired more than 10 new customers and their promising molecules," says Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President Vetter Development Service. "Overall, our ongoing investments in clinical filling capabilities are proof of Vetter's consistent strategic approach to keeping abreast of the market and our focus on the important drug development needs of our customers," adds Carsten Press, Senior Vice President Key Account Management, Supply Chain Management and Marketing at Vetter.

Next to Vetter Development Services US, the CDMO's newest clinical manufacturing site in Rankweil, Austria has increased the company's capacity in the important field of process development as well as clinical manufacturing of Phase I and II injectables for customers. Purchased by Vetter in 2020, the facility has received its manufacturing authorization end of 2021 and successfully completed its first customer fills beginning of last year. Vetter Development Services Austria acts as a European counterpart to Skokie, helping to expand the CDMO‘s international presence and increase capacity. Since its opening the site's performance has proven exceptional with fourteen projects already won and more in the pipeline.

About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing more than 5,700 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.

