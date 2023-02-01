First-of-its-kind anchor system helps save contractors time and money

Hilti combines adhesive anchor performance with screw anchor speed and simplicity in Kwik-X

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti North America, a global leader providing innovative tools, technology, software, and services to the commercial construction industry, introduces the Kwik-X Dual Action Anchor system, the first of its kind on the market, combining the high performance of adhesive anchors and installation speed and simplicity of screw anchors.

Reducing multiple steps in the traditional adhesive anchor installation process, Kwik-X reduces costly man hours and jobsite expenses. Kwik-X can reduce installation time by up to 70% and save up to 20% in total cost of installation when compared to traditional adhesive anchoring systems.

"Contractors can save time and money by reducing the complexity of installation with the Kwik-X. Leading up to a 4x faster installation over traditional adhesive anchors and combined with Hilti's industry-leading expertise, thereby reducing labor costs and helping deliver peace of mind to a jobsite," said Rafael Santos, senior director of the Hilti North America fastening and protection business unit.

Comprised of the convenient Kwik-X pre-portioned adhesive capsule and Kwik HUS-EZ screw anchor, the system provides the necessary performance for safety-critical applications. It reduces the number of steps in the installation process, such as hole cleaning, curing time, and dispensing – eliminating adhesive waste and the need for accessories like brushes, air compressors, and dispensers. This simplicity results in increased productivity by reducing the risk of human error. Additional features such as high performance in real jobsite conditions and the capability to remove and reinstall the anchor in the same borehole help cater to the needs of the installer. These factors help save contractors time and money.

About Hilti North America

Hilti North America is a leading provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

