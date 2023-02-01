Frontrow Health Debuts with $3M to Revive a Struggling Post-COVID DTC Health Space

Backed by digital health pioneers, Frontrow tackles consumer mistrust and rising marketing costs by enabling medical providers to build digital stores, where patients can shop and save on D2C products trusted by their own providers.

Frontrow Health, a digital health startup jumpstarting the direct-to-consumer health space and increasing access to healthcare at home, today announced it has raised $3 million in seed funding to scale its multi-sided marketplace as it quickly onboards more DTC brands, medical providers, and consumers.

Founded in 2022 by the former business strategy lead at Everly Health, Frontrow's first round of funding is led by digital health pioneers, including Everly Health's early VC investors Next Coast Ventures and NextGen Venture Partners, and angel investors like Andy Page, former president of 23&Me and former president and CFO of Livongo, as well as other Everly Health executives.

Frontrow combats provider burnout, consumer mistrust, and rising marketing costs with its multi-pronged solution. Its platform lets providers create digital stores and earn passive income as patients click through products, while helping patients earn cash back on trusted consumables, devices, and virtual services. The company is currently working with more than 50 brand partners, including 1MD Nutrition, Natalist, Bekome, Veracity, Solawave, Rootine, and more.

"It's never been harder for D2C health brands to acquire new customers because consumers just don't know what to trust through the noise of what's being pushed via Instagram or TikTok ads," said Mike Smerklo, co-founder and managing director of Next Coast Ventures. "Frontrow solves that by bringing the provider into the fold; through their guidance, consumers finally know what to trust online, which is critical to the long-term success of the D2C health space."

Frontrow's founder and CEO is Irfan Alam, a 26-year-old Pakistani Muslim-American who deferred from his final year at Harvard Business School in the wake of raising Frontrow's seed round. He is joined by an experienced team of early engineers and designers who come from big-tech and digital health giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Ro/Roman.

"We couldn't be more grateful to our investors for backing our vision of a post-pandemic world where people come to Frontrow and their provider's store first when they are looking to take charge of their own health," said Alam.

Health providers can sign up for Frontrow's platform by visiting https://thefrontrowhealth.com/for-providers/.

About Frontrow Health

Frontrow Health is a venture-backed digital health startup putting Americans in the front row of their health so they can discover and afford solutions that are best for their unique needs. Our platform enables medical providers to build personalized digital storefronts, where consumers can shop and save ~15% on consumables, devices, and virtual services trusted by their own providers. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit us online at https://thefrontrowhealth.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005119/en/