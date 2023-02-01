Submit Release
The Worldwide Digital Badges Industry is Projected to Reach $46.9 Million by 2030 - Increasing Emphasis on Gamification to Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Badges - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$111.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$446.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.4% CAGR and reach US$334.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR

The Digital Badges market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 16.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Accredible
  • Accreditrust Technologies LLC (TrueCred)
  • Badge List
  • Badgecraft UAB
  • Basno, Inc.
  • Be Badges
  • Bestr
  • Concentric Sky, Inc.
  • Credly, Inc.
  • Discendum Oy
  • Ebizon
  • Forall Systems, Inc.
  • LearningTimes, LLC.
  • Nocti Business Solutions
  • Portfolium, Inc.
  • Professional Examination Service
  • Youtopia, Inc

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 194
Forecast Period 2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $111.9 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $446.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9%
Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Digital Badges to Witness Significant Growth
  • Academic End-Use Segment to Register Higher Growth
  • Digital Badges - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • An Introduction to the Leading Market Player
  • Percentage Breakdown of Market Share of Digital Badges Market by Leading Players (2018)
  • M&A and Partnerships to Spur Demand for Digital Badges Market

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • With Increased Need to Bridge the Skill Gap, the Market for Digital Branding is set to Grow
  • Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions to Bolster Market Growth
  • Increasing Emphasis on Gamification to Drive Market Growth
  • Increase in Student Enrolments for Online Learning to Support Market Demand
  • Market Size of Global Online Education Market (in Billion USD): 2016-2023
  • Opportunities for Workforce Development
  • Introduction of Blockchain Based Digital Badges, Spur Market Demand
  • New product Launches Drive Demand for Digital Badges
  • Growing Significance of Life-long Learning to Spur Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Attachment 



