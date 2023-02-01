"B.S. with Todd" Webcast with Todd Morse Features Low-Voltage Trends at BICSI Winter Conference

Brother Mobile Solutions to showcase low-voltage and industrial labeling solutions, new HSe heat shrink tubes and ProLabel Tool at booth #215.

B.S. with Todd, a leading industrial labeling video podcast from Brother Mobile Solutions, will record an in-person episode at 2023 BICSI Winter Conference and Exhibition. Attendees and media are invited to the recording at booth #215 on February 7 at 5 p.m. ET. The show is hosted by Todd Morse, Brother Mobile Solutions Regional Sales Manager, whose 25+ years of experience in the low-voltage industry set the stage for an in-depth discussion on industry challenges and trends.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005731/en/

Morse will host key industry leaders for a discussion on:

New trends and industry impacts like 2D barcoding including asset management and the use case for QR codes in data centers.

Discussions on future challenges and solutions such as addressing the recruitment of the next generation into the industry.

Best in class labeling tools for information and communications technology professionals like the new Brother Mobile Solutions Pro Label Tool, new tape offerings including 3:1 heat shrink tube, flag and self-laminating labels, and the importance of safety signage in low-voltage.

"BICSI is the perfect opportunity to bring together the ICT community," said Morse. "This allows Brother to encourage top performers in the field, understand the latest challenges, and support best practices with top-class technology and tools." Planned guests for the live BICSI recording include leaders from AEM, Basor, FiberFox America, Fluke, Softing, Voltserver, and more.

The Brother Mobile Solutions booth will demonstrate the new HSe heat shrink tubes which feature a 3:1 heat shrink ratio – making it easy to slide the tube right over the connector. When heat is applied, the label shrinks to a snug fit with the cable. The addition of this new tape, featuring 5 widths and 2 color options, enhances Brother's robust line of tape options for low-voltage professionals.

The B.S. with Todd video podcast is a bi-weekly series focusing on no-nonsense industrial labeling tips like best practices, industry trends, on-the-job applications, and standout labeling tools, reaching over 10,000 subscribers on YouTube.

For more information, visit brothermobilesolutions.com/bs-with-todd.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005731/en/