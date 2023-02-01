The Worldwide Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry is Projected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030: Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Industrial Thermal Insulation estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mineral Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium Silicate segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $666 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Industrial Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$666 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$736.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$466.3 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -

3M Company

Armacell International S.A.

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

BNZ Materials, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

CECA

Cellofoam North America, Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

ContiTech AG

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Flumroc AG

G+H Isolierung GmbH

GAF

Glava A/S

Huntsman Corporation

Industrial Insulation Group LLC

Insulcon Group

Isolatek International, Inc.

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Knauf Insulation Ltd.

L`ISOLANTE K-FLEX

Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd.

MERSEN SA

Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dammstoffe GmbH

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Owens Corning

Pacor, Inc.

Paroc Group Oy

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

PPG Industries

Promat International

Rockwool International A/S

Roxul, Inc.

Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG

Skamol A/S

StyroChem International

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

Unifrax LLC

URSA Insulation, S.A.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy, Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding System Performance:

Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Maintain Desirable Temperature

Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks

Blankets for Equipment Insulation

Prevent Noise Pollution

Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat

Protecting Sensitive Electronics

Safeguarding Metal Structures

Global Market Outlook

Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market Outlook

Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment

Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth

Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth

The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains

End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation Materials

Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation Wools Spur Demand

Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production

Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature Insulation

Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption

Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit Market Expansion

Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by High Production Costs

Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption

Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities

Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing

Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production: Important Opportunity Indicators

Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation Applications

Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings SuiTable for Heavy Duty Vehicles

Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts Demand in Industrial Refrigeration

Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector

Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing

Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool

Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal Insulation

Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities

Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants

Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects for Thermal Insulation Materials

Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick Insulation

Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making

Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial Applications, Bodes Well for the Market

Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)

VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation

Key Challenges

Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels Replacement Demand for Insulation

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries

New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth Prospects

Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics

Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand for Polyurethanes

Fiber Glass: An IrrefuTable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant Insulation

Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Competition from Substitutes

Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage

Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors

THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal Insulation Application

CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions

Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings Verification of Pipe Insulations

Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate Heat Insulation

Foamglas Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards

Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials

Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)

Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)

Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)

Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wd9k1c

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900