Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,376 in the last 365 days.

The Worldwide Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry is Projected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030: Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Industrial Thermal Insulation estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mineral Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Calcium Silicate segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $666 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Industrial Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$666 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$736.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$466.3 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -

  • 3M Company
  • Armacell International S.A.
  • BASF Polyurethanes GmbH
  • BNZ Materials, Inc.
  • Cabot Corporation
  • CECA
  • Cellofoam North America, Inc.
  • CertainTeed Corporation
  • ContiTech AG
  • DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Flumroc AG
  • G+H Isolierung GmbH
  • GAF
  • Glava A/S
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Industrial Insulation Group LLC
  • Insulcon Group
  • Isolatek International, Inc.
  • Johns Manville
  • Kingspan Group plc
  • Knauf Insulation GmbH
  • Knauf Insulation Ltd.
  • L`ISOLANTE K-FLEX
  • Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • MERSEN SA
  • Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dammstoffe GmbH
  • Morgan Thermal Ceramics
  • Owens Corning
  • Pacor, Inc.
  • Paroc Group Oy
  • Pittsburgh Corning Corporation
  • PPG Industries
  • Promat International
  • Rockwool International A/S
  • Roxul, Inc.
  • Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG
  • Skamol A/S
  • StyroChem International
  • Superglass Insulation Ltd.
  • Unifrax LLC
  • URSA Insulation, S.A.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy, Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend
  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
  • Recent Market Activity
  • The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding System Performance:
  • Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety
  • Maintain Desirable Temperature
  • Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks
  • Blankets for Equipment Insulation
  • Prevent Noise Pollution
  • Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat
  • Protecting Sensitive Electronics
  • Safeguarding Metal Structures
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market Outlook
  • Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment
  • Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth
  • Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth
  • The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains
  • End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation Materials
  • Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation Wools Spur Demand
  • Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production
  • Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature Insulation
  • Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption
  • Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities
  • Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit Market Expansion
  • Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by High Production Costs
  • Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption
  • Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities
  • Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing
  • Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production: Important Opportunity Indicators
  • Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation Applications
  • Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings SuiTable for Heavy Duty Vehicles
  • Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts Demand in Industrial Refrigeration
  • Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector
  • Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing
  • Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool
  • Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials
  • Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal Insulation
  • Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities
  • Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants
  • Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects for Thermal Insulation Materials
  • Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick Insulation
  • Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making
  • Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial Applications, Bodes Well for the Market
  • Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)
  • VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation
  • Key Challenges
  • Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels Replacement Demand for Insulation
  • Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
  • Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries
  • New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth Prospects
  • Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics
  • Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand for Polyurethanes
  • Fiber Glass: An IrrefuTable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant Insulation
  • Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives
  • Competition from Substitutes
  • Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage
  • Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors
  • THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
  • Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal Insulation Application
  • CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions
  • Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings Verification of Pipe Insulations
  • Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate Heat Insulation
  • Foamglas Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards
  • Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials
  • Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)
  • Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)
  • Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)
  • Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wd9k1c

Attachment 



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

The Worldwide Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry is Projected to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030: Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.