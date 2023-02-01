Consolidated Communications Hires Gaurav Juneja as President of Consumer Business

Juneja will lead Consolidated's Fidium Fiber go-to-market strategy and the expansion of consumer and small business fiber-based broadband solutions

Consolidated Communications CNSL, a leading Fiber-to-the-Premise (FttP) broadband provider, named Gaurav Juneja President of its consumer business unit. As president, Juneja will lead Fidium's consumer go-to-market strategy including: sales, marketing, end-user experience and support. Juneja will play a vital role in driving the Company's continued fiber expansion including where Fidium services will have the greatest impact for the Company as well as consumers.

"Gaurav has a proven track record in the telecom industry with experience and success gaining significant market penetration and growing consumer fiber revenue," said Bob Udell, President and Chief Executive officer at Consolidated. "As a leader, he has a solid track record of attracting, recruiting and mentoring cross-functional teams. Gaurav's work scaling new fiber services and establishing the infrastructure to accelerate performance and growth will be pillars of his work growing Fidium. We are thrilled to have someone with his expertise and passion joining the team."

Consolidated Communications and Fidium Fiber provide world-class, fiber-based broadband access to the communities that need it most, unserved and underserved alike. Our service commitment is born out of a company-wide belief that access to education, healthcare, employment, entertainment and to the larger world around us is what binds rural communities, makes them strong and helps them grow. Access to the opportunities enabled by our Fidium broadband solutions is the foundation for everything we do.

"I'm honored to be joining the Consolidated team and to play a part in advancing our business goals bringing Fidium multi-gig Internet access to the communities we currently serve and will serve," said Juneja. "I'll draw on my extensive experience across sales, marketing, customer retention and overall business growth to help advance the business strategy, grow the company and enable our communities."

Prior to his current role, Juneja served as Executive Vice President & General Manager for Consumer and Chief Revenue Officer at MetroNet, where he was responsible for building all consumer sales channels, marketing, MDU, market expansion and sales operations teams. As EVP of Consumer at MetroNet, he also led product management, customer care and field marketing. Additional professional positions include: Rise Broadband, where Juneja served as a Vice President of Consumer and Channel Sales, DISH Network, where he led sales, field marketing and channels as Director of Sales for broadband internet, linear and streaming TV, and Arjay Group of Companies, where he led the consumer and SMB go-to-market strategy for T-Mobile and Sprint across multiple states.

Erik Garr has transitioned to a new role focusing on the significant state and federal U.S. grant programs dedicated to broadband expansion. Garr will now be solely focused on public-private partnerships for which Consolidated Communications is uniquely positioned to provide the best alternative at the lowest cost enabling its fiber expansion to underserved and unserved communities. "Erik made a significant impact with the launch of the Fidium brand and customer experience," Udell added. "I want to thank him for his continued commitment to our mission through his leadership on our public-private partnerships."

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. CNSL is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 57,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

